Dove Cameron Appears Braless, Instagram Has No Words

Dove Cameron appears to be leaving Instagram lost for words today. The Descendants actress’ latest update is all her fans can talk about, although many seem to be struggling to put their praise into coherent sentences.

On May 13, a black-and-white picture of Dove appeared on her Instagram. The artsy shot sees the actress stylishly clad in wide-legged pants and a print-bandeau top that may just be braless. The strapless upper comes elasticated for maximum tightness. As ever with Dove, the finish is all about class. The actress is shot sitting on a stone ledge looking into the distance. Straight blonde hair, black hair clasps, and simple bracelet jewelry complete the look.

Fan responses have been pouring in. One summed up their thoughts in a comment.

“Holy fk”

The thought appeared echoed by another user, per their comment.

“wow holy”

Elsewhere, the 23-year-old was called “freaking gorgeous” and a “queen.” A sizeable number of comments simply referred to Ariana Grande’s “God is a woman” song – the Sweetener album’s hit track has become somewhat of a phrase. Today’s snap follows a string of likewise edgy pictures posted to Dove’s Instagram. They showed her dressed in mostly oversized clothing amid cube structures. While most came uncaptioned, a few mentioned clothing brand, Asos. Cameron was confirmed as the company’s “Cover Star” by Teen Vogue less than 24 hours ago.

As an Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, style icon, and beauty symbol, Cameron likely finds herself as a potential candidate for companies whittling down which celebrity face to opt for. While not appearing to be a full-blown campaign, Cameron’s magazine cover nonetheless places her amid a plethora of famous faces now fronting major brands. May has seen Ariana Grande become the new face of Givenchy. April saw Hailey Baldwin join Levi’s. Alongside Demi Lovato fronting Fabletics, Jennifer Lawrence promoting Dior, and Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke doing the same for Dolce & Gabbana, it would appear that celebrities are the way to go.

Dove has 24.9 million Instagram followers. While most seemed nothing short of floored by today’s update, a few did throw out some unexpected comments.

“Britney,” one fan wrote.

Admittedly, the bleach-blonde finish isn’t a million miles off the look made iconic by Toxic singer, Britney Spears. Other fans questioned whether Dove’s hair was a wig. Ultimately, however, comments proved praise-worthy. Dove was called “a piece of art” and “hotter than the sun.”

Fans picking up on the “God is a woman” comment may be pleased to learn that Ariana Grande follows Dove on Instagram. The angelic blonde is also followed by Olivia Culpo, Madison Beer, and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland.