Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Skimpy Bra & Panties In Hot New Calvin Klein Spread

Kendall Jenner is flaunting her flawless figure in another racy spread. As fans know, the black-haired beauty has been modeling for Calvin Klein since 2015, and she’s become one of the brand’s most recognizable faces. In her most recent campaign for the designer label, the 23-year-old sizzles in pieces from CK’s newest collection in a short clip. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Jenner’s picture-perfect figure in a set of matching white undergarments.

The bombshell leaves little to the imagination in a tiny white bra that is adorned with the Calvin Klein logo on the elastic band. Jenner appears to be almost makeup-free in the short clip, rolling around on a red rug and playing with her long, dark locks. The supermodel’s toned abs are fully on display in the brief bit of footage, and she completes her look with a matching pair of white CK panties.

The underwear giant also posted their new “Knockout” ad, one featuring Jenner in a number of different outfits from the line. One of the sexier looks in the spread shows Jenner sitting on a long lounge chair, rocking a sheer black bodysuit that has a flower pattern all over it. Jenner’s long and lean legs are also fully on display in the clip, and so far it’s earned rave reviews on the CK Instagram page — accruing over 19,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Jenner know how amazing she looks, while countless others commented on their favorite piece from the spread.

“OH MY GOD. Kendall is the ultimate Calvin Klein girl! never disappoints,” one follower wrote, adding a flame emoji and a heart emoji.

“Oh she definitely is a knoCKout. Love love love!” a second supporter gushed.

“Been waiting for her honestly, Kendall x Calvin Klein is always insanely hot,” another admirer chimed in, adding a rose emoji for emphasis.

This past February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up to W Magazine about her family’s infamous 2018 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign, a campaign which also included sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie. The model also did another CK campaign in 2019 — with Shawn Mendes and A$AP Rocky — as well as many other celebs.

“It’s always fun and special having my sisters around,” Jenner told the publication. “I’ve shot with CK alone before so it doesn’t feel unnatural or weird being back on set, and it’s always exciting to come back with a brand you love. I’ve liked shooting in this suburban L.A. house, which is super different from the last few sets. I’m reminded a bit of my room growing up… Although mine was pink and puppy-themed so not totally similar.”

It’s only a matter of time until Jenner turns heads in the next CK spread.