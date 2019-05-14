Ariel Winter Flaunts Major Cleavage In Little Black Dress

Ariel Winter showcased her curves on Monday night as she stepped out to attend the Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine Upfronts party in New York City.

According to People, the Modern Family star donned a form-fitting, little black dress to the party, and the gown put the actress’s hourglass figure on full display.

Ariel wore a strapless black dress with silver sequins. The dress boasted a black belt that cinched her waist, and the actress completed her look by rocking a pair of silver heels.

Winter’s skimpy dress flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and lean legs as she posed on the red carpet at the event.

The actress had her newly-dyed red hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls, which cascaded down her shoulders.

Ariel, who usually sports dark hair, debuted her new look earlier this month on Instagram, using song lyrics from The Little Mermaid in the caption. The movie’s main character also dons red hair and the name Ariel.

Winter also sported full face of makeup at the event, which included darkened eyebrows and thick eyeliner. Ariel rocked some pink blush on her cheeks as well as some highlighter, which added to her shimmering glow. She finished off her glam look with light pink lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently opened up to her social media followers about her weight loss. She revealed that although she eats a healthy diet and works out, it was a change in her medication that helped her shed those pesky pounds she’d been trying to lose.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Winter told her fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Ariel says that she would like to add a few of those pounds back on as muscle as she continues her fitness journey.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram.