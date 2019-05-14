‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere Of Hannah Brown’s Season Sparks Big Reactions From Franchise Veterans

Hannah Brown is the new Bachelorette star for ABC this spring, and her epic premiere aired Monday night. Fans had plenty to say as the first episode aired, and as it turns out, franchise veterans had plenty of strong opinions as well.

Hannah met 30 men during her initial night of filming and all of the guys did their best to make strong first impressions. The first impression rose ultimately went to Luke Parker, but it looks like some Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans were a little less impressed by Luke than Hannah was.

Tanner Tolbert, who was on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, quipped via Twitter that “Hannah made sure to give Luke the rose by the fire because she knew that *sshole wouldn’t give her his coat if they went back outside.”

Tolbert also tweeted a photo of Rose and Jack from Titanic and joked that Luke is Rose during that latter scene in the movie where Rose is safe on a piece of wood and Jack is freezing to death in the water. Tanner added a hashtag “#giveheryourjacketbro.”

Tanner ultimately found love with Jade Roper on Bachelor in Paradise, and she retweeted his sarcastic post about Luke and the first impression rose. Jade also posted a tweet questioning whether the guys had been inhaling nitrous oxide before getting into the limousines, noting that the entrances seemed quite awkward.

Will her journey have a happy ending? Find out on Monday night’s historic premiere of #TheBachelorette !!! pic.twitter.com/2gBAVEOcnR — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) May 10, 2019

The Tolberts weren’t the only one who felt that Luke missed an opportunity when it came to giving his jacket to Hannah. Becca Tilley, remembered for being the runner-up during Chris Soules’ Bachelor season, commented on the situation via Twitter, as did former Bachelor Nick Viall.

Hannah: “IM FREEZING”

Luke: *does not even think about lending his jacket*

Us: GIVE HER THE JACKET!#TheBachelorette — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) May 14, 2019

Luke P still Wearing coat, meanwhile Hannah …#theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AZZ6P6IlhD — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) May 14, 2019

Becca also tweeted about how she thought Hannah praying was quite special and real. Tilley added that she loved that the show included that tidbit.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. made it clear via Twitter that he is a big fan of Hannah’s already, and he shared a “Roll Tide” count at one point as well.

Loved tonight’s episode because @AlabamaHannah is real / no BS and cast any doubts about her being a lead right out the MF’ing door. Well done ???????? #TheBachelorette — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 14, 2019

Kristina Schulman, who participated on Nick Viall’s Bachelor season and also popped up on one season of Bachelor in Paradise, tweeted that the bio pictures of the guys on the show’s site definitely did not do them justice. Tanner has already decided — and tweeted — that Luke is his least favorite contestant ever, although he didn’t specify whether he meant Parker or Stone.

Chris Randone from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, as well as last summer’s Bachelor inParadise, seems to be a big fan of Peter Weber. Jared Haibon, who was also on Kaitlyn’s season and will soon get married to fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-star Ashley Iaconetti, went out on a limb with his early favorite, Matt Donald.

Pilot Pete:

Good Looking Guy ✅

Humble ✅

Great vocabulary “spontaneity” ✅

Can Fly You Anywhere ✅

CAN FLY YOU ANYWHERE….. Just end the show #TheBachelorette — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) May 14, 2019

I’m rooting for Matt Donald and judging by twitter I’m going to be very disappointed here pretty quickly #theBachelorette — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) May 14, 2019

Apparently, Haibon wasn’t the only one who was rooting for Matt, as fellow Bachelor in Paradise veteran Evan Bass tweeted out his alarm that Donald has essentially gotten the same treatment as “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile did last season.

WHAT!! MATT DONALD GOT ROBBED!! SOMEONE GROCERY STORE JOE HIM FAST #thebachelorette — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) May 14, 2019

Evan also made it clear he’s no Luke Parker fan, tweeting after Luke got the first impression rose that his night was ruined and he was going to eat Twizzlers as he listened to Lana Del Rey.

Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season got off to quite the buzzworthy start, and spoilers tease that there are lots of additional juicy moments on the way. Everybody will be anxious to see how this season turns out, and it looks likely that these veterans will have plenty more to say as each additional episode airs this spring.