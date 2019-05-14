‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Gloria Returning?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Greg Rikaart is bringing Kevin Fisher back to the canvas, and many hope to see Michael and Kevin’s mother Gloria, as portrayed by Judith Chapman, return as well. Michael actor Christian LeBlanc gave fans hope that their dreams will come true with an Instagram post recently.

Earlier today, LeBlanc took to his social media and shared an image of himself with his online mother and brother. He offered free therapy and a litany of other things for “purchasing” the complete set. In the caption, LeBlanc also tagged Chapman as well as Rikaart. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Rikaart already began filming for Kevin’s impending return to Genoa City, which is expected sometime early this summer.

Viewers hated when Gloria simply disappeared from the show last year with little explanation. She’d been working at Jabot as an assistant, and suddenly Ted was featured instead of Gloria. Chapman and Rikaart ended up on Days of our Lives as another mother/son duo — Diana Cooper and Leo Stark. Rikaart received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work on the show and recently ended his run. Shortly after, he announced his return to Y&R and Genoa City.

Fans hope that the family is once again reunited on screen with a triumphant return for Gloria, too. Ever since Ted betrayed Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot by going over to Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) company My Beauty to push her fragrance Jack of Hearts, fans feel Gloria must return to resume her position at the Abbott family cosmetics company.

“That would be awesome to get Gloria back. She’s a hoot. Love her with Jack,” one follower replied.

Many others agreed with one person chiming in, “Bring this family back to Y&R stat! Love when this family is together! Chaos and all!”

In fact, the chaos is all part of the fun for sure when it comes to Michael, Kevin, and Gloria. Many viewers agreed that Gloria is an integral part of the family as well as the show as a well-known pot stirrer in Genoa City.

“I like Gloria!!! She can really stir the pot!” one fan said.

While there is no official word of Chapman’s return to the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama, there seems to be room for her with Ted’s recent defection from Jabot. With so many future returns, viewers hope to see Gloria as one of the old favorites back in the storylines soon.