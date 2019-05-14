Here’s Why Lisa Kudrow Won’t Watch Episodes Of Her Hit Show ‘Friends’

For many people, Friends is one of those shows that never gets old. Whether it’s binging all 10 seasons or revisiting a favorite episode, the familiar tune of “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts is sure to bring a smile to most anybody’s face.

But for one star of the iconic ’90s television series, going back to old episodes isn’t something she wishes to indulge in. Lisa Kudrow — who played the quirky Phoebe Buffay on the show — recently explained to Entertainment Tonight why Friends isn’t next up on her Netflix queue.

“I don’t watch it if it’s on,” the actress revealed to the news outlet during a special screening of her new film Booksmart on Monday, May 13.

In fact, Kudrow admitted that she doesn’t even “know the last time” she watched a rerun of the hit series.

“I might not like myself [on the show], so I’d rather not risk that,” she explained.

Just because the actress doesn’t partake in a Friends binge session like the rest of the world doesn’t mean she doesn’t have fond memories of her decade working on it. The 55-year-old recalled that one of her “thrilling” experiences with the program was filming its pilot episode, which made its debut nearly 25 years ago.

“We were like little puppy dogs just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games,” she said of her first time acting with her famous co-stars. “It was fun.”

Lisa Kudrow shares her favorite memory filming "Friends" ahead of the series' 25th anniversary.https://t.co/6ny2vsj1kd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 14, 2019

While there is no doubt that some good times were had during the 10 years of filming the hit series, another member of the iconic group of friends wasn’t fond of a few of his scenes early on in the program.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Matt LeBlanc — who portrayed the lovable Joey throughout the show — appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year and recalled working with the capuchin monkey that took on the role of Marcel during the beginning of the series.

“I liked the monkey,” the 51-year-old explained to the late-night host, according to E! News. “I like animals. The monkey was really cool.”

Apparently his sentiments were not echoed by David Schwimmer, whose character, Ross, was the owner of the animal.

“Schwimmer not so much,” Matt revealed. “He was the one that had to work with it the most, so he was like, ‘Again with the monkey?'”

Regardless of his personal feelings at the time of filming, Schwimmer — as well as the rest of the crew — were able to create an iconic television series that is near and dear to the hearts of millions, and will likely remain that way for years to come.