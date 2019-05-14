WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Not Happy With Big ‘Raw’ Star After Mess-Ups At ‘WrestleMania 35’

'The Monster Among Men' is reportedly not looking good in the eyes of the boss.

On last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman not only lost to Sami Zayn, but he ended up losing a lot more. The Inquisitr reported that Strowman’s loss took him out of the men’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank and put Zayn in his place, but why the change? Some rumors are going around that Vince McMahon is not happy with the monster superstar after he messed up at WrestleMania 35 and didn’t seem to care.

According to Wrestling World, the issues with Strowman started a month ago at WrestleMania 35 during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The big Raw superstar went on to win the match, but his actions during and after the battle royal didn’t sit well with Vince McMahon.

It has been reported that Strowman missed numerous spots during the match and didn’t end up being in the right place at the right time on a few occasions. There was one really noticeable spot that ended up being caught on camera and quite obvious to everyone.

At one point, Luke Harper was on the apron and attempted to suplex Ali out of the ring and hold him in the air. Strowman was supposed to run over and kick Harper, which would send both superstars out of the ring and on to the floor, effectively eliminating them from the match.

That’s eventually what ended up happening, but Strowman was very late in getting to his spot.

Braun missed his cue pic.twitter.com/7nzFjZg7Rf — callum hopkin (@uncle_callum) April 7, 2019

As you can see in the video clip above, Strowman delivered a very strong and stiff boot to Harper, which was another big problem. On top of that, the delay and stiff kick resulted in Harper landing awkwardly and Ali almost hitting his head on the announce table.

The matter was made worse once the match was over, as Braun Strowman reportedly went backstage and acted as if he had done nothing wrong. This is what truly angered Vince McMahon and it has apparently led to Strowman getting his push almost completely taken away from him in the last few weeks.

It is rumored that his actions are what also resulted in him being taken out of the Ladder Match at this weekend’s Money In The Bank.

It is not known just how bad things are for Braun Strowman right now or how far down the card he may end up being dropped. Fans have likely noticed he hasn’t been as prominent or featured since last month’s big pay-per-view and now, he’s been dropped off of the card of another one. It will be interesting to see just how long WWE’s backstage officials, as the above reports claim, have heat on Strowman.