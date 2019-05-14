Royal Expert Fears For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Future As Their Differences Could Tear Them Apart

A royal expert has voiced their concerns for the union of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in just a few short days, fearing that their inherent differences will not make for a lasting union.

The Daily Express cited royal expert Angela Levin, who believes “there may be storm clouds ahead” for the couple. She called Markle “ambitious” to the publication and claimed that despite her outward appearances of happiness in her new position, Meghan might not have the same goals as her husband, who enjoys a more quiet life outside of the public eye.

Markle, who courted the paparazzi as the star of Suits and as the writer and publisher of her own popular blog The Tig before she met the Duke of Sussex, has traded a life of fun outings with girlfriends on the town and movie and television premieres for a quiet life at Frogmore Cottage with her husband and their infant son, Archie.

After a life lived in the public eye as the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry appears to crave a more “normal” existence in his new role as husband and father, while continuing to maintain his royal duties and his work with the Invictus Games.

The Daily Express reported that Prince Harry once stated prior to his son’s birth, “I’m determined to have a relatively normal life and if I lucky enough to have children, they can have one, too.”

Normalcy was something the young prince craved throughout his life after the death of his mother Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997. The late princess always tried to give her sons, both Harry and his brother Prince William, a normal childhood despite the trappings of royal life.

Diana made sure her sons attended school with other children and were not schooled alone in the confines of the palace as their father was. Diana also took them on outings, encouraged them to play sports, and even took them to amusement parks to allow them the joy of childhood in a way that other people considered “normal.”

Prince Harry appears to want the same for his son and future children, but is the quiet life something he agrees on with his wife of almost one year?

Levin noted that she feels the road ahead for the couple “will not be easy because Harry finds himself alongside a wife who often seems to have little taste for the quiet life.”

“Meghan is beautiful, intelligent and ambitious, and intent on proving these qualities to the world, even at the risk of angering the Palace establishment. There may be storm clouds ahead.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19.