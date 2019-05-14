Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Reportedly Furious She’s Discussing Divorce On TV

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are currently going through a divorce, and the talk show host has been opening up about the split a bit on her show.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams has reportedly been dishing about her divorce to her viewers, but Hunter doesn’t appreciate her comments.

“Kevin’s furious, he claims that Wendy promised him that their divorce would not become a hot topic on her show. No one has sympathy for him though, what did he expect, she’s a public person and a very outspoken person. And this is probably just the beginning, she’s finally woken up to the truth and she’s mad as hell,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kevin is very worried about what Wendy will say next about him on her show, to the point where he wants to try and block her from speaking about him. She didn’t actually use his name though so what can he really do?” the source added.

As many fans already know, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter last month after months of rumors that he had been cheating on her, and that he had fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams may be doing a lot more talking about her marriage to Kevin Hunter in the future.

The talk show host is allegedly planning to write a tell-all book about her relationship which would cover the couple rising up together through radio and breaking into TV, and then the betrayal which ultimately ended their 22-year marriage.

An insider claims that Wendy is considering writing a book about the situation. However, if she did pen the memoir, it wouldn’t be published anytime soon.

Loading...

Williams has her own publishing company, and it would make it easy for her to market the book, but for the time being, she’s reportedly not ready to share the dark details of her story.

In addition, she’s staying mostly quiet about her divorce on her show, as she doesn’t want to give away details that could possibly be revealed inside the pages of the book.

Sources say that Wendy has a lot to say, and would like to get certain things off of her chest when it comes to her failed marriage with Kevin, but for now, she’s deciding to keep quiet about the situation.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams when her talk show airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and network.