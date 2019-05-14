Carrie Underwood Shows Off Post-Baby Body, Shares Her Intense Workout 3 Months After Giving Birth

Carrie's showing off her world famous legs and revealing her post-baby workout.

It looks like Carrie Underwood is wasting no time when it comes to getting back into shape after giving birth to her second son, Jacob Bryan, on January 21. The stunning country star recently took to her Instagram account to share her workout secrets and how she’s pulling out all the stops to lose the baby weight as she shared her tough workout routine with fans while out on the road as part of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

Just three months after welcoming her second child into the world, Underwood gave fans a glimpse at all the seriously hard work she’s putting into her body as she posted a look at the several exercise moves her trainer Eve Overland had set out for her that day.

Posting a picture of a notepad with a number of different workout moves written on them, the mom of two revealed she was taking on exercises including mountain climbers, squats, deadlifts, alligator pushups, and burpees.

And Carrie didn’t shy away when it came to how many reps of each she was taking on, either.

“This was @eveoverlandfitness ‘s Mother’s Day themed work out,” Underwood told her more than 8.6 million followers on the social media site in the caption. “I did 5 of each for the first round with heavier weights, 12 of each for the second with slightly lighter weights and 19 of each for the third (today’s date).”

But just taking on the hardcore moves wasn’t enough for the “Southbound” singer, as she told fans that she also ran on the treadmill in between sets.

“It was a fun, full-body workout!” she said, adding that she was “feeling good and ready” for her concert that night in California.

And the star – who The Inquisitr recently reported was spotted feeding her newborn in a rare photo – is most definitely showing off all that hard work night after night as she performs for thousands of fans.

Though Underwood could be forgiven for wanting to cover up a little more after heading out on the road mere months after welcoming her second son with husband Mike Fisher into the world, she’s actually been proudly showing off all her hard work at the gym with her latest string of tour costumes.

As reported by Fresno Bee, the country superstar changes costumes four times every night on tour and shows off her world-famous toned legs in many of her sparkly outfits.

Underwood previously opened up about her struggle to get back into shape after giving birth for the second time earlier this year in a very candid Instagram post.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Carrie shared a snap of herself in the gym as she spoke out about “bouncing back” less than two months after giving birth to Jacob.

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…” the talented singer said at the time of trying to get back into her old workout routine before promising to be less hard on herself when it comes to losing the baby weight.

“I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal.”

“I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!” she then added of her healthy lifestyle.