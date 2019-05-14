Jenelle Evans Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Son Being Taken, ‘Tension’ In Her Marriage Reportedly ‘Increasing’

On Monday, it was reported that Jenelle Evans’ son had been removed from her care. The former Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly “heartbroken” over the situation and tension in her marriage is reportedly “increasing.”

A source spoke to Hollywood Life about the situation surrounding Jenelle. The source said that the mom of three is “furious” that her child has been taken away from her. News broke on Monday that the son she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, Kaiser, was removed from daycare on Friday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle confirmed the news and said she is “fighting” to get her son back.

“With CPS getting involved, Jenelle feels heartbroken over the whole situation. She is doing everything in her power to get her kids back, and that is her focus and priority right now while the tension in her marriage with David is increasing.”

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Jenelle’s husband had killed her French bulldog Nugget after the dog reportedly nipped at the couples 2-year-old daughter. Jenelle admitted that the dog was “gone forever” in an Instagram post that she shared after the news broke.

On May 7, MTV released a statement saying they had “no plans” to continue following Jenelle’s story on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. The season finale of the show aired Monday night and featured Jenelle saying she would not “leave” her husband for the show.

Jenelle’s husband appeared on the reality television show for a while, but he was let go in February 2018. After that, production would not film Jenelle if her husband was around. This caused issues for the crew when trying to get footage of Jenelle as they would have to shut down production if her husband showed up. The mom of three then went to Florida to film with her friend and then co-star Briana DeJesus.

The source told Hollywood Life that Jenelle and her husband have reportedly been “arguing a lot” since he killed her dog.

Jenelle hasn’t been posting too much to social media over the past few weeks. On Mother’s Day, she shared a photo of her son Kaiser with her daughter to Instagram. She captioned the photo of the two kids “inseparable” and later admitted to Us Weekly that she had only her daughter on Mother’s Day. While Kaiser had not been with her since Friday, Jenelle’s mother isn’t allowing Jenelle’s oldest son to visit her at her home.

The season finale of Teen Mom 2 aired Monday night and while Jenelle’s segments were shown, she will not appear on Season 9B, which the rest of the cast has been filming in recent weeks.