‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Michael Is Compromised

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 15, bring an awkward conversation for Michael. Plus, Rey wants to know right now if he is the father of Mia’s baby or if it’s Arturo’s child.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) winds up in a compromising position, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems that Michael’s friend and client, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), has gotten herself into a business passing off counterfeit merchandise as the real deal. Phyllis is riding a fine line between knockoffs and pushing them as the real deal. Her entire company has issues, and Phyllis is finding it tough to get things started with her new venture despite the money Billy (Jason Thompson) gave her.

With Michael and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) as two of the remaining friends that Phyllis has right now in Genoa City, it’s awkward for her to hear the warning from Michael. Hopefully, she pays attention to his legal advice because if she doesn’t, Phyllis will end up with a lot bigger problems than having no friends, no job, and no home. If Phyllis continues to engage in illegal business practices, then she could find herself in a jail cell with plenty of new “friends” as roommates, which isn’t exactly an effective solution to her situation.

At the hospital, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants the truth from Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). After attempting to work on his marriage for months, Rey realized that Mia slept with his brother Arturo (Jason Canela) again. At that point, Rey decided to stop working on things with Mia. However, she’s pregnant, and right now, she doesn’t know if Rey or Arturo fathered her child.

Paul (Doug Davidson) finally figured out who attacked Lola (Sasha Calle), and when he questioned Mia, she doubled over in pain and ended up rushing to the hospital. Now that an ultrasound showed everything is fine with the baby, Rey finally sets his foot down. He wants to take a paternity test immediately and find out once and for all if he will be a daddy or an uncle soon.

While the Genoa City paternity testing lab is notoriously incorrect, Rey has hope that this time the results will be accurate, which will help him figure out what role to prepare for when Mia has her baby. If Paul does not end up putting Mia in prison over the attack, she and Arturo have plans to move back to Miami, but if Rey’s the father, he may put a stop to that.