Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Stuns In Metallic Gold Bikini On The Beach

Leanna Bartlett recently showed off her famous physique in her latest Instagram offering. The blond bombshell left little to the imagination as she posed on the beach, wearing only the skimpiest of bikinis. In fact, the “Donnatella” bikini accentuated the Instagram model’s famous curves to perfection.

Bartlett stunned her fans with the sexy photo, treating her followers to a beachside snap which showed a different side to the naughty model. In the background, the sea frothed around large rocks, while Bartlett stared at the camera. While the Ukrainian has never been shy about flaunting her assets — and frequently poses nude — this particular image highlights her incredible beauty.

The minuscule gold bikini clung to Bartlett’s body like a glove. The Instagram model’s bronzed skin and the two-piece’s metallic shade complemented each other, yet also contrasted with the icy blue ocean in the background. Bartlett’s triangle bikini top barely contained her voluptuous assets, and the glittery fabric only emphasized her bustline. The coral halter neck straps had a bold rhinestone feature which drew the eye to her already prominent cleavage.

The string bikini bottoms were equally eye-popping. Bartlett wore a tiny pair of low-rise bikini panties that showed off her long, lean legs. The matching rhinestone and gold circle detail upon the side-tie straps polished off the risqué two-piece.

The 33-year-old wore her long blond hair in a dramatic side part. Her long, golden mane cascaded down her back and framed her face. She wore a bold brow, lashings of black mascara, blush along her cheekbones, and a salmon-colored lipstick. Bartlett’s only visible accessory was a simple gold bangle.

The model has a massive following. With 3.3 million Instagram fans, she is a popular social media influencer, largely thanks to her loyal fan base. Her followers lapped up her latest snap, and the image quickly racked up over 75,000 views. Many of her admirers also commented on the photo. In fact, the image garnered more than 1,100 comments, with the majority of her fans complimenting her on her beach-babe looks.

“Gorgeous and stunning. Wish I could marry and support you as a model,” one fan dished out in a near-proposal to Bartlett.

“Are you aware of the deep anxiety that your passionate gaze provokes?” a second admirer asked, waxing very poetic.

“Wow! Just when I thought you couldn’t look any better, u [sic] do,” a third follower summarized, giving voice to what so many were thinking.