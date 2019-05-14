Alessandra Ambrosio Exposes Her Tiny Black Bra And Cleavage Under Plunging White Top At Cannes Film Festival

Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out this week to attend the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, and the model was certainly dressed to impress. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show the stunner showing some serious skin as she took to the streets of France, where she was sure to turn some heads in her revealing ensemble.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was a vision in white as she was captured by paparazzi on Tuesday, May 14, taking stroll by the beach. Alessandra looked summer-ready in a pair of white cropped pants that perfectly hugged her curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. She kept her color scheme going by pairing the bottoms with a plunging white wrap top that was hardly tied securely in place — a move that appeared to be intention so the model could show off plenty of skin.

Underneath the daring open blouse, Alessandra exposed the black balconette-style bra she sported to give her look some edge. The tiny undergarment barely contained the Brazilian bombshell’s voluptuous assets underneath her revealing top, exposing an ample amount of cleavage as she enjoyed her day out in Cannes.

The stunner stayed on trend with her footwear choice, adding a pair of strappy, transparent sandals to her look, and carried her belongings in a black handbag. She also added a black necklace, which drew even more attention to her bare chest, as well as a pair of chic black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the shining sun. Alessandra tied her black tresses back in a low ponytail, adding a pop of color to her stylish look with an orange patterned scarf, and let her striking features shine with a minimal makeup look.

Just as she has been serving up looks on the streets of France, Alessandra has also been turning up the heat on her widely-followed Instagram account. Earlier this year, the model launched her swimwear line GAL Floripa — which she worked on with her sister Aline Ambrosio and pal Gisele Coria. Lately, the beauty has been modeling a few pieces from the line on her Instagram account that have been driving her fans wild.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the stunner took to social media earlier today to show off her flawless figure in a plunging purple one-piece that perfectly hugged her dangerous curves.

Last week, the supermodel went topless by the pool to debut the cheeky Calypso Bottom from her line that sent her fans into a frenzy.