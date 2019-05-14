See Chelsea Houska’s Stunning Short Hair As Her Husband Gushes Over Her In Sweet Mother’s Day Post

Chelsea Houska is known for her long locks, but the mom of three is trying out a new look. She recently revealed that she is trying a shorter look and on Mother’s Day, her husband, Cole DeBoer, posted a photo of his wife to Instagram with her stunning short hair and wrote a sweet message to her.

In the photo, Chelsea is sitting at a dinner table holding a glass and smiling. Her red hair is worn down and it is significantly shorter than fans are used to seeing it, but the mom-of-three rocks it.

In the post, Cole thanked his wife for being such an amazing mother to the kids.

Houska was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s father did not work out, though. Chelsea eventually moved on with Cole, who has been an amazing stepdad for her daughter.

In fact, on the season finale of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Cole attended a father-daughter dance with Aubree. On the show, viewers watched as Chelsea helped her daughter get ready and snapped photos of Aubree and Cole as they prepared to head off to the dance.

In addition to her oldest daughter, Chelsea also has two more kids. She gave birth to her son, Watson, in January 2017. In August of 2018, she gave birth to daughter Layne. Interestingly, Layne was born on Chelsea’s birthday, making the day extra-special.

Even though she has three kids, Chelsea has been open about the possibility of having more. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when asked by fans if she wanted to have more children, she replied by saying, “Yes!” While she hasn’t said when she and Cole plan on having more kids, it seems like there may be more in their future.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea struggled with her anxiety. She was open about her struggles and revealed that following her home being burglarized, the anxiety got worse. On Monday night’s season finale, Chelsea’s dad stayed with her while her daughter and husband went to the dance.

Teen Mom 2 is set to return for Season 9B. The cast has reportedly been filming for the new season. While Chelsea Houska and her family are set to return for Season 9B, the first episode’s airdate has not been announced.