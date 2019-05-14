Karrueche Tran Flaunts Serious Curves In A Plunging Swimsuit In Miami

Karrueche's leaving little to the imagination at the beach.

Karrueche Tran is hitting the beach again and showing off her amazing body. The fit Claws actress showed off her toned figure as she hit the beach in Miami, Florida, on May 13 as The Daily Mail shared candid snaps of the star hitting the sand and revealing some skin in a seriously plunging and figure-hugging black swimsuit.

The site shared several new photos of Karrueche walking along the sand in her skimpy, dark, backless one-piece bathing suit with a low-cut neckline as she planted a big smile on her face.

Tran covered her hair with a long white headscarf as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State. She kept her accessories pretty minimal with small gold earrings in each ear, a gold watch on her left wrist, and a simple dark bracelet on her other hand.

The 30-year-old actress’s body was on full display in her skintight swimsuit look, which showed off her toned legs and multiple tattoos, including words on her rib cage and a zip stretching all the way up the back of her right leg.

The candid snaps revealed that Tran later took off her headscarf as she enjoyed her day on the sand and left her highlighted hair to flow in the wind as she scraped it up into a tight ponytail on the top of her head.

Karrueche Tran makes a splash in a diving black bathing suit while doing it in Miami https://t.co/UJCkruQIpH pic.twitter.com/QEs1yTXj5a — Daily Express (@Dailyexpress33) May 14, 2019

This isn’t the only time in recent days that Karrueche showed off her beach body as she enjoys her time in the Miami sun, though.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared photos of Chris Brown’s former flame flashing her toned body in a pink bikini during another trip to the beach in the Sunshine State.

Her fun and bright bikini look was made up of a crop-top style top to showcase her toned middle, which she then paired with matching thong bottoms to soak up the May sun.

Tran has been very vocal about all the hard work she has to put in at the gym to get the toned body she’s been showing off in her swimwear.

The actress previously revealed to Muscle and Fitness that she likes to work out at least three times a week to get and maintain the figure she has now while also sharing her go-to exercises.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

“I do hot yoga and barre classes. Barre is good for the thighs and the booty, and I’m all about the booty,” Karrueche told the outlet of her dedication to staying in shape.

“I also work with a trainer in the gym. I use machines. I do squats and sumo squats with the bar on my shoulders, and lunges with dumbbells,” she then continued, adding that she doesn’t work out with weights that are too heavy because she doesn’t want to build too much muscle on her small frame.

“I’m tiny, so I don’t want to use too much weight. I don’t want to be a little stick with muscle,” Karrueche said.