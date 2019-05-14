Constance Nunes Flaunts Curves In Dangerously Short Dress

Constance Nunes is flaunting her famous figure on social media. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star got pulses racing in a tiny little dress as she posed in front of one of her beloved cars.

In her latest Instagram post, Nunes is seen sporting a white dress with red, yellow, and green floral prints on it. The tiny dress boasts spaghetti straps and is very short, as it showcases Constance’s legs with a dangerously high-cut slit.

Constance has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Nunes is seen sporting a glowing tan and a full face of makeup in the photo. Constance sports darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and nude lips. She completes her glam look by rocking some pink blush.

In addition to her skimpy, sexy outfit, Constance wears a pair of tan, strappy heels, and adds a dainty chain around her neck as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. The model stands in a parking lot in front of a black Hummer, which sports her Cars by Constance logo.

A blue, cloudy sky and some green foliage can be seen in the background of the sexy photograph.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes is no stranger to posting racy photos to social media. The model has become known for her sexy snapshots, and her fans love it.

Earlier this year, Constance announced her marriage on Instagram, and even showed off her unique wedding gown — a black see-through lace dress with a long flowing skirt and veil.

Nunes gushed over her new husband in the post, revealing what marriage meant to her.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes’ sexy photos by following her on Instagram.