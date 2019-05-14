Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers Isn’t A Fan Of Her NSFW Comments On ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards has said some outrageous things during her debut season.

Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, was a bit taken aback by some of the comments she’s made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and who can blame him?

While attending the Best Buddies Mother’s Day Celebration sponsored by Hubloton over the weekend, Richards spoke to Us Weekly magazine about Phypers’ reaction to the outrageous things she’s said throughout her debut season on the Bravo TV reality show.

“Let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,'” Richards admitted on Saturday, May 11. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in March, Richards made shocking comments about the size of her husband’s manhood, telling her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, that Phypers was much larger than anyone she’s ever been with. Then, weeks later, she told her co-stars during a camping trip that she once encouraged her husband to get a “happy ending” massage.

“I was like, ‘You have to try it,'” she said during an episode earlier this month.

As for how Richards feels about her children, including her two oldest girls, 15-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, watching the show, the actress admitted that she didn’t think they’d be seeing it. So, when she learned they had watched her new role, she attempted to convince them that the show was scripted.

“I don’t know what to say, you know?” she asked.

Richards is also mom to 7-year-old Eloise, who she adopted years ago as a single mom.

Loading...

Also during her interview with Us Weekly, Richards confirmed her husband, who she married on camera in September of last year, is currently in the process of finalizing paperwork that will make him the legal father of her youngest daughter, Eloise.

According to Richards, Phypers is an amazing father and when it comes to his title around their home, Richards has already been recognizing him as “daddy” to Eloise.

Sam and Lola’s father is actor Charlie Sheen, who Richards was married to for four years, from 2002 until 2006.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.