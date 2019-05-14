Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow, And Danielle Herrington Heat Up Instagram In Skimpy Bikinis On The Beach

They’ve graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in skimpy bikinis, and now, Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow, and Danielle Herrington are bringing the heat to social media. This week, Jasmine shared a steamy snap to Instagram of the three ladies rocking some seriously tiny swimwear on the beach that was sure to get pulses racing.

The sexy shots of the trio — whom Jasmine referred to as Charlie’s Angels — were uploaded to the 27-year-old’s feed late in the evening on Monday, May 13, but it certainly caught the attention of her millions of fans. The post contained not one but three jaw-dropping snaps of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models strutting their stuff in Miami, and the results of the impromptu photo shoot got temperatures on the social media platform soaring.

On the left was Jasmine, often known by her nickname Golden Barbie, showing off her flawless figure in a neon green bikini that left very little to the imagination. The social media sensation rocked a top with a low scoop neck style that showed off some major cleavage, while her matching bikini bottoms put her dangerous curves completely on display.

Next to her was fellow 2019 rookie Winnie Harlow, whose neon pink two-piece was the tiniest bathing suit of the three — though the competition was stiff. The Canadian beauty stunned in the bright set that put her washboard abs and impressive figure on display almost in its entirety, leaving very little to the imagination in her barely-there string bikini bottoms that did more showing than covering up.

Danielle got a bit exotic with her choice of beachwear for the day, deciding on a cheetah-print number that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The model flaunted her voluptuous assets in her balconette-style bikini top, while the cheeky bottoms of the set sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass figure.

The ladies certainly turned some heads both off Instagram, and on. At the time of this writing, Jasmine’s post has already racked up more than 50,000 likes from her 3.4 million followers as well as hundreds of comments complimenting the group’s eye-popping display.

“All kinds of beautiful going on in this picture! Well done ladies!!” one fan wrote.

Jasmine, Winnie, and Danielle were in Miami last weekend celebrating the release of the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This year saw the debut of both Jasmine and Winnie on its pages, while Danielle returned for her third appearance on the pages of the bikini-clad publication. Judging by the sneak peeks of their spreads that have been shared on each model’s respective Instagram accounts — and their breathtaking display when they hit the beach — this year may just be the magazine’s best year yet.