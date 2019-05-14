Jordyn Woods’ Tiny Swimsuit Has Instagram Saying ‘Her Body Is Changing Awfully Fast’

Jordyn Woods doesn’t seem to need the Kardashians anymore. The former best friend to Kylie Jenner might “always have love for Kylie,” per The Daily Mail, but she’s making it on her own. May 13 brought Jordyn’s 9.8 million Instagram followers a summery swimsuit update. The poolside snap showed the 21-year-old soaking up the sun in a tiny orange and yellow one-piece. Instagram seems to be giving the model a piece of its mind.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t understand her body?” proved one of the most-liked comments.

Further responses honed in on the specifics – Instagram seems convinced that Woods has lost weight.

“Her body is changing awfully fast,” one fan wrote.

The thought was echoed by another user, per their comment.

“She lost alot [sic] of weight.”

The statement was replied to with a degree of sarcasm.

“@_its periiiaaannn Kylie sent her to the homeless shelter that [sic] why she has no food.”

With or without the sarcasm, it would seem that Jordyn’s fans are sending a mass message. They feel that the SECNDNTURE founder is slimming down at a noticeable rate. Amid accusations of plastic surgery and Photoshop, Woods was also told that she looked “better before.” Jordyn does not appear to have replied to the weight-related comments.

This isn’t the first time Instagram has called Woods out on her shrinking frame. Just last month, The Inquisitr reported similar feedback following an indoor swimsuit snap posted by the model. The report followed one from The Daily Mail – the newspaper had outlined Jordyn as having lost 50 pounds. The Daily Mail was, however, unable to specify whether the weight loss was recent or not.

Jordyn does appear to have toned up. Her trademark curves are still present, but her love of fitness is manifesting more than ever. A selfie posted earlier this year mentioned Woods not having any “off days.” The snap (seen above) came straight from the gym. The picture’s caption suggested that Woods enjoys her sweat sessions, but it likewise pegged them as a priority. Despite her hectic schedule, this girl will squeeze in some training.

Distanced as Woods may be from the Kardashians following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, it is likely that the model picked up on the family’s workout mentalities during her years as an inner circle member. Khloe Kardashian regularly posts workout videos just like her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Responses to Jordyn’s latest swimsuit picture were, however, not exclusively based on the model’s weight. Jordyn was called “damn fine” and “perfect.” Then again, for a significant number of individuals, slimming down doesn’t necessarily equate to perfection.