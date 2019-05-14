Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Seduces Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 15, tease that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will prove her loyalty to the Logans when she takes off Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) shirt. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) recently asked the blonde for a huge favor. Shauna, who wants to stay in the family’s good graces, readily agreed to carry out Katie’s plan.

The plan is relatively simple. Katie wants to know whether she can trust the man who wants to marry her. She and Bill have already been married twice, and she knows that he has a penchant for beautiful blonde women. After all, the Stallion cheated on her both times with her own sister. This time around, Katie wants to make sure that Bill has really changed. She wants to make sure that she can trust him to do the right thing even if he faces temptation. Katie doesn’t want to disappoint Will (Finnegan George) with another failed marriage.

Katie asked Shauna if she would be willing to seduce Bill. She already knows that he finds his ex-lover attractive but wants to know if he will cheat on her given the chance. She wants to be sure about his faithfulness before she makes a lifelong commitment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie and Shauna will set their plan in motion, per She Knows Soaps. Katie will be very grateful that Shauna is willing to do this for her. At the same time, she is worried that Bill will give in to his carnal nature and make love to Shauna. They agree that Katie will also listen in on Shauna and Bill so that she will know whether she can trust him.

Shauna will make some headway with Dollar Bill. After all, they both have already admitted that they still find each other attractive. They also share a sexy past because they had a one-night stand in Vegas. But will Bill make love to one woman while professing to be in love with another?

If The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos are anything to go by, it seems as if Shauna will stroke Bill’s chest seductively. The spoiler video also shows that they will share a passionate kiss. Shauna will use all her charms to get Dollar Bill in bed. Will Bill pass or fail the test?

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out if he can resist Shauna. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.