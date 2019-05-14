Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless Under Open Jacket In Racy New Photo

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to flaunt her famous figure in a very revealing outfit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted rocking an all-black ensemble, which included a pair of skintight pants and a suit jacket with bedazzled embellishments down the sleeves.

Khloe also decided to forego a shirt and bra to go completely topless under the open jacket. Kardashian’s topless look showcased the reality star’s trim waist, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

Khloe showcased a bronzed glow all over her body in the photograph and wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, which was styled in loose waves. She can be seen flipping her long mane in the picture.

Khloe sports a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshot, which includes a shimmering glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. The single mother also rocks a pink blush, nude lip, and highlighter on her cheeks.

Kardashian added to her look by donning her signature large hoop earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, a gold bracelet, and multiple rings on her fingers. She also wore a light-colored polish on her long fingernails.

However, Khloe couldn’t achieve the look all on her own. She tagged her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, as well as her makeup artist, Wendi Miyake, in the photo to give them credit for her glam look.

The photo was taken just after Mother’s Day, which was said to be a bit bittersweet for Khloe Kardashian.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe spent the day celebrating with her daughter, True. However, she was said to feel a bit sad when thinking about the future and wondering if she would have anymore children now that she and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson have split.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Tristan did reach out to Khloe on Mother’s Day, and even sent her some gifts.

“He did reach out to her, he actually sent her flowers yesterday with a Mother’s Day card, and although Khloe appreciated the gesture it did not in any way make her want see him Not at all, its way too little, too late. Instead she is spending this special day with her beautiful daughter, her mom, her grandma and all the rest of her family, the people she can really count on,” a source dished.

Meanwhile, Kardashian put on a big smile as she posed for Mother’s Day photos with little True on Instagram.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on social media.