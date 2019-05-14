Danielle Herrington Flaunts Famous Curves In Dangerously Short Sheer Dress On Instagram

Danielle Herrington is bringing the Florida heat to her Instagram account, and her fans are loving it. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a steamy new snap from her trip to Miami last weekend to her feed that showed some major skin and sent temperatures soaring.

The 25-year-old’s latest upload was shared late at night on Monday, May 13, but certainly did not go unrecognized by her thousands of fans. The post contained a series of three photos showing Danielle flaunting her flawless figure in a seriously tiny minidress that did her nothing but favors.

The stunner wowed her followers in the first snap of the trio of photos — a solo pic capturing her grinning wide for the camera as she showed off her sexy ensemble for the night that provided a seriously leggy display. The California-native rocked a dangerously short sheer black dress in the steamy snap, which was layered over a skimpy slip so not to expose too much of the babe’s assets. The number clung perfectly to every one of Danielle’s curves, highlighting her pert derriere and voluptuous cleavage.

The second snap provided a look at her backside, and it definitely did not disappoint. With the assist of her pals Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow, Danielle was able to make sure “everything was in place.” Sanders was captured making sure the bottom half of Danielle dress — which barely grazed to her upper thigh — did in fact cover up her curvaceous booty in its entirety, so not to overexpose herself at any point during the evening. The third snap captured the three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bombshells posing together, each exuding fierceness in their barely-there ensembles for the evening.

Fans of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the series of sexy shots has racked up more than 7,300 likes as well as dozens of compliments commenting on Danielle’s jaw-dropping display after just 12 hours of going live on the platform.

“Flawless,” one follower wrote, while another said she looked “lovely as always.”

“Short dresses and high heels may be a better look for you than swimsuits if that’s possible. Verrrry cute!” commented a third.

Danielle and the rest of the SI ladies were down in Miami last weekend celebrating the launch of the 2019 edition of the bikini-clad publication, which hit shelves on Wednesday, May 8. Earlier last week, the beauty shared a glimpse at her feature in this year’s magazine with a photo of her in a seriously skimpy string bikini that barely contained her assets and was sure to get her followers scrambling to pick up their copy.