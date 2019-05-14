Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Rejects Gabi, Sarah Levels With Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 14, reveal that many relationships are going to be tested in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) continue to deal with Will’s growing health concerns.

As many fans already know, Will has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The tumor is not cancerous, but it has been causing a great deal of problems for Will.

This week, the couple will finally learn what caused Will’s tumor, and spoilers suggest that Dr. Rolf’s serum will be to blame for the issue. This means that the medical treatment may have to go in a different direction. However, since this is a brand new scenario for the doctors treating Will they won’t know where to start.

It seems that there could be some answers in Dr. Rolf’s research and journals. However, they’ll be difficult to understand.

Meanwhile, fans will see Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) continue their torrid affair. The couple’s secret hookups have been a little less secret these days as they’ve been caught looking guilty on more than one occasion.

For all the #Stabi fans out there, this one's for you. ????: @BrandonBarash pic.twitter.com/65fZxmmurX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 10, 2019

This week, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Stefan reject Gabi’s advances, and it may due to his feelings for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Stefan has been trying to get close to Chloe for weeks, even though he’s been hitting the sheets with Gabi.

However, now that Chloe is going through a very difficult time following Holly’s death, it seems that Stefan will want to spurn Gabi’s advances so that he can be there for Chloe during her time of need.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will try to comfort Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) due to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) blaming him for Holly’s death.

Although Sarah is in love with Eric, she’ll still try to make him feel better, and even go to Nicole on his behalf. Fans will see Sarah try to level with Nicole through her grief in hopes of making her understand that he is not to blame for the shocking tragedy.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole continues to rebuff Eric.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/IWKgalF0mf — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will make a deal with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), which will lead to him giving Nicole the divorce she so desperately wanted.

Nicole is going through a tough time at the moment, and the last thing she needs is to still be married to Xander.

Days of Our Lives fans can see all of the drama unfold when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.