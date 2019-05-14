Ashley Graham Flaunts Hips & Shapely Thighs In Sexy Striped Swimsuit

Ashley Graham is bringing the heat to Instagram with another sizzling swimsuit shot. Earlier today, the curvaceous plus-size model took to the popular social media platform to drop a hot pic from her latest photo shoot for Swimsuits For All.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley created the wildly popular beachwear line in 2015 because she couldn’t find sexy bikinis in her size. The talented model designs the brand’s swimsuits herself and has even tried her hand at creating lingerie for Addition Elle.

If the latest Swimsuit For All photo shoot is of any indication, Ashley certainly knows a thing or two about sexy plus-size apparel. Her new Instagram pic showcased two gorgeous swimsuit designs, proving yet again that the stunning model knows how to inspire women to love their bodies and embrace their curves.

In the photo, Ashley rocks a form-fitting swimsuit, one boasting a flattering striped design in a black-and-white color scheme. In classic Ashley Graham style, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shows off her bountiful curves with confidence and a beaming smile, putting her strong thighs and voluptuous hips on full display in the alluring one-piece.

In the snapshot, Ashley is joined by her good friend, actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd. The 52-year-old TV personality flaunted her visibly trimmer frame in an eye-catching black one-piece, a sexy cut-out design that put her generous décolletage front and center.

Posing on a sandy beach against the backdrop of the crystal-clear water, the duo appeared to be having a blast during the swimsuit photo shoot. Unabashedly showing off their curvaceous beach bodies, the two ladies busted out some wicked dances moves as they proudly flaunted their full figures while shaking colorful tambourines in the air.

Ashley looked every inch the siren in the striped swimsuit, a curve-hugging design from her Essentials Collection. The eye-popping one-piece beautifully showcased her hourglass curves, drawing all of the attention toward her busty assets and shapely pins.

As many of her fans will remember, Ashley has modeled this particular swimsuit before. The Swimsuit For All designer originally unveiled the one-piece in November, when she first announced the launch of the brand’s Essentials Collection.

Meanwhile, Sherri cut a seductive figure in the revealing black one-piece. The bubbly comedian showed quite a lot of skin in the daring cut-out number, flaunting her ample cleavage and trimmed-down waistline as she showed off her impressive 25-pound weight loss.

Additional snapshots from the fun-filled photo shoot were published today by The Daily Mail. According to the media outlet, the shoot celebrated the recent collaboration between Swimsuits For All and famous big-and-tall brand KingSize. The photo shoot featured various other models of both sexes, rocking beach apparel designed for all shapes and sizes.

Loading...

More photos from the shoot, as well as a couple of boisterous videos, were shared earlier this month on Instagram by Swimsuits For All. In one of the clips, Ashley is modeling a skimpy two-piece of a similar design as the striped one-piece that she showcased in her latest Instagram update.

The 31-year-old stunner unapologetically displayed her bikini body in the black-and-white two-piece, showing off all of her curves as she playfully skipped around on the sandy beach. The model showed some deep cleavage in the cheeky video, putting her narrow waistline and curvy hips on display

The video, posted under the hashtag “EveryBodyCounts,” showed Ashley and Sherri soaking up the sun while parading their head-turning swimsuits. The two ladies were joined by plus-size models Tara Lynn and Emme as they strutted their stuff on the beach with utmost confidence and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

As Ashley penned in the caption of the video, the new collaboration between Swimsuits For All and KingSize “shows our continued commitment to represent and celebrate different body types and sizes, supporting the confidence journey for everyone.”