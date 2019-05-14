Brandi Glanville Films Cast Confessional Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Return: What Is Kyle Richards Saying?

Brandi Glanville will soon be featured in a cameo role.

Brandi Glanville is getting ready for her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As the ninth season of the Bravo TV reality show heads towards its final episodes, Glanville will be seen enjoying a filmed dinner date with her friend, actress Denise Richards, who joined the cast of the show last summer after making cameo appearances during past seasons.

Ahead of her upcoming return, Glanville posted a photo of herself sitting in front of a green screen. In the comments section of her post, she confirmed she was filming a cast confessional for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans of the series will recall, Glanville joined the show during its second season as a friend of Adrienne Maloof and was upgraded to a full-time role the following year. Then, following a number of controversial moments during the show’s fifth season, Glanville was removed from her full-time role.

While Glanville did appear on Season 6 in a guest-starring role, she wasn’t seen at all during Season 7 or Season 8.

Following Glanville’s exit from the show, she didn’t appear to be in close contact with her former co-stars, aside from Kim Richards, but now, as Kyle Richards recently confirmed, the two of them are back on good terms.

During a May 11 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Richards explained her decision to move on from her past issues with Glanville and turn over a new leaf.

“I don’t like to have negative feelings or energy with anybody. I don’t have any enemies. In fact I bumped into Brandi Glanville recently and she was very nice to me. I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this in my life,'” she recalled.

While Richards is ready to move forward with a friendship with Glanville, many followers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills don’t believe she should speak to her former co-star. That said, Richards doesn’t want to put her focus on negativity.

“People are like, ‘You’re a traitor, you spoke to Brandi. She followed you on Instagram and you followed her back.’ I’m like, ‘I am too old to be having these conversations about following people on Instagram.’ I’m sorry that I don’t hold a grudge. I cannot hold on to negative energy,” she explained.

To see more of Glanville and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.