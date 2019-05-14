Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Seriously Plunging Swimsuit

Alessandra's showing off some skin in her swimwear.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off another curve-hugging piece from her recently launched swimwear line, Gal Floripa. Alessandra shared the stunning new photo to her Instagram account on May 13 which showed her posing against a stone wall backdrop in the stunning one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline to show off even more skin.

The new photo featured the stunning supermodel enjoying some time in the sunshine as she showed off a whole lot of skin for the sun-filled swimsuit photo shoot. Posing in the shadow of a trellis, Alessandra shot a very sultry look to the camera as she posed with her hands behind her head.

The mom of two had her long brunette hair slicked back as she showed off a whole lot of skin in the colorful purple skintight swimwear look, which perfectly showcased her seriously toned frame with a plunge that stretched almost all the way down to her bellybutton and a high-cut leg that showed off her toned thighs.

Ambrosio also sported a gold bracelet on her left hand to accessorize the purple swimsuit look as well as rocking several chains with pendants around her neck while showing off all her hard work in the gym.

Alessandra has been pulling double duty for Gal Floripa ever since she launched the brand with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria.

Not only has she taken on a big role behind the scenes creating the pieces – which includes several skimpy swimsuits and string bikinis – but she’s also been putting her years as a model to good use by showing off the finished looks across social media.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared photos of the gorgeous 38-year-old showing off her toned figure in a strapless gold bikini, also from her Gal Floripa line.

Prior to that, Ambrosio set pulses racing in a plunging white swimsuit in another swimwear photo shoot, as The Inquisitr also reported at the time.

But there’s a lot that goes into getting bikini ready particularly after becoming a mom of two, as the stunning supermodel has revealed in the past.

“I think that my workout regime has changed more after giving birth to my children, as I didn’t really exercise before,” Alessandra told Harper’s Bazaar while revealing her secrets to looking so stunning in a bikini.

Ambrosio then added, “I think it’s very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and exercise.”

But she also shared with the outlet that it’s not all about just looking good, as her motivation for working out and eating healthy is more than just about how she looks.

“I think my motivation is more to stay healthy than look good,” Alessandra confessed at the time.