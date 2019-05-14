Sherri Shepherd, 52, Flaunts 25-Pound Weight Loss In Plunging Swimsuit With Ashley Graham At The Beach

Ashley Graham and Sherri Shepherd are showing some skin at the beach.

Sherri Shepherd was proudly showing off her 25-pound weight loss in a snap shared to Instagram by model Ashley Graham on May 13. In the stunning new upload, the twosome were proudly revealing some serious skin as they smiled from ear to ear while modelling swimwear looks for the size-inclusive swimwear brand Swimsuits For All during a fun beach photo shoot.

The snap showed Ashley rocking a curve hugging black and white striped two-piece as she played a tambourine on the sand, while Sherri was also getting a little musical action with her own tambourine as she sported a plunging black number from the collection with a sliver of her torso on display with a small cut-out across the middle

Shepherd shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of small reflective shades while her long black hair was flowing down in a loose side ponytail. She posed with the model on the sand with the bright blue ocean in the background.

In the caption of the sweet and sunny swimsuit photo, which showed the two stunning ladies having a pretty great time as they rocked their swimsuits for the professional swimwear shoot, Graham seriously gushed over Shepherd by describing her as being “warm and honest” during their years of friendship.

The Daily Mail reported that Sherri actually dropped a very impressive 25-pounds ahead of the shoot for the swimwear line before posing alongside Ashley and credits her new body to the keto diet.

Speaking on The Wendy Williams Show, she explained that she decided to make the change after a candid conversation with her son in which he asked her, “Mommy, if you die, who’s going to be my bodyguard?” She then told the daytime talk show host, “Literally I said, ‘Sherri, you’ve got to do something different.'”

The site noted that the 52-year-old actress followed the diet technique – which The Inquisitr previously reported helped reality star Jenna Jameson to lose a whopping 80-pounds following the birth of her daughter – to help her lose the extra weight.

Sherri stopped eating sugar to lose the pounds and instead followed a high fat, low carb diet.

As for Graham, she was actually recently forced to clap back at haters who tried to shame her after they believed she dropped a few pounds.

The Inquisitr reported back in November that the plus-size model hit back in an interview after trolls on social media tried to accuse her of being ashamed of her body. They claimed that they thought she was trying to lose her signature curves.

“It sucked that everybody had to go in on me like, ‘Oh, you lost so much weight,'” Ashley told Glamour. “If these people actually knew me—which, you know, they don’t and maybe never will—they would know that my body just hasn’t changed.”

Graham then claimed that she actually gained weight over the past five years rather than losing it. She also described herself in the interview as being “thicker” now than when she first shot to fame to become one of the most recognisable models in the industry.