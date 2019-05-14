Kaitlyn Bristowe Standing Her Ground Against ‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is standing her ground against the casting of the newest Bachelorette Hannah Brown, stating she doesn’t deserve to lead the latest installment of ABC’s reality dating competition, one of many controversial statements she made during a popular podcast appearance.

Entertainment Tonight reported that during an appearance on the podcast LadyGang, Bristowe stated that she feels Brown should not have gotten her own season of the series. She told podcast hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin that despite her feelings of doubt, “I really have hyped up her season. I’m just saying that she doesn’t deserve it because I don’t know her yet.”

This statement came one week after throwing her support behind Brown at the ABC’s The Bachelorette reunion.

On the podcast, Bristowe also alleged she was “blacklisted” by the show, even though she happily appeared on the reunion special, where former stars of The Bachelorette came together to celebrate the 15th season of the series and to dish on their memories of how their lives have changed since their moments in the spotlight.

During her interview, she revisited the issues that led to a Twitter war with series creator Mike Fleiss that occurred in 2017, two years after she put a ring on it with Shawn Booth in 2015.

The former reality star alleges she was stopped from appearing on another ABC reality competition series, Dancing with the Stars by Fleiss, who allegedly told Bristowe that she should focus on her engagement to Booth. “The creator of the show told me that I wasn’t allowed to do it because Shawn should be my only passion, not dancing.”

Fleiss’ only public statement on the matter was his own message of support towards Bristowe on the social media site.

For the record, @kaitlynbristowe is one of my favorite Bachelorettes—EVER!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) May 30, 2018

Bristowe has since split from Booth. She is now dating ex-Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick, who famously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of the dating series. Bristowe appears to be quite happy with Tartick, implying that her ex-Booth was “intimidated” by her success.

Us Magazine reported that Tartick said via a FaceTime appearance on the podcast that he was “never in my life been as happy as I am with Kaitlyn and there’s no looking back right now.”

As for any feelings of “intimidation” he might feel about how outspoken Bristowe is, Tartick replied that she is a “lady” and that rumors of her being otherwise are false.

The newest season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown, began on May 13 where she first encountered 30 men who are vying for her heart. Brown last appeared as one of the contestants on Season 23 of The Bachelor, starring Colton Underwood.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.