Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Amazing Bikini Body At 53 While Posing With A Puppy

Elizabeth showed off her new puppy and a whole lot skin in a new bikini snap.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her amazing bikini body while posing with her new puppy. The stunning 53-year-old actress and model proudly showed off a bikini from her swimwear line in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on May 13 while giving her followers a look at her new bundle of joy as she posed in her plunging string top.

The two new snaps posted to social media this week showed the former The Royals actress showing off some serious skin in a beaded triangle bikini top as she enjoyed a day in the sun with her new addition.

Elizabeth could be seen smiling for the camera as she cuddled up to her black puppy, who, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she first showed off on her Instagram page earlier this month shortly after the sad death of her dog Raja. The mom of one told her followers at the time that her new pet is called Ava.

The new photos featured Hurley rocking the embellished light bikini top and a pair of sunglasses on her eyes with her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders.

She cuddled with little Ava as she pulled her closer to her neck in the first photo, before then stretching out her arms while holding the puppy close to her face in the second new snap.

In the caption of the new upload, Elizabeth – who The Inquisitr recently shared snaps of as she got wet in the pool in another tiny bikini – told her 1.2 million followers that she was enjoy the perfect day in the sunshine with the tiny pooch.

And it seems as though the star’s many fans were loving seeing her heading into the sun with her adorable puppy, too.

The comments section was flooded with sweet message for Elizabeth, who will turn 54-years-old next month. Many of the star’s fans just couldn’t seem to get over how young the model looked as she flaunted her toned body.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan commented on Hurley’s latest bikini snap. Another then added after seeing her rocking the beaded bikini, “A beautiful day for a beautiful lady.”

Hurley confirmed that her bikini top was from her own line a she gave fans a peak at her swimwear this week. She tagged the official account of her line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in her new photos.

“I wanted to come up with some styles that make people look great and develop a resort collection which make a woman feel fabulously sexy at any age,” she previously told We Are The City of her collection, which she first launched way back in 2005.

“The collection is inspired by my love of the exotic in colour and embroidery and the Riviera for the chic and sexy styles,” Elizabeth then continued of the inspiration behind the line. “The range is full of rich colours and prints with flowing silk, sculpting one pieces and pretty bikinis.”