‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 15: Bill Surprises Justin With Announcement

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 15 reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will have an illuminating discussion with his boss and friend, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The attorney has had to adjust his style to accommodate the new-and-improved Bill as his boss is now on the straight and narrow. But will we see a hint of the old Stallion on Wednesday’s episode?

Bill trying to improve himself and wants to be a better person. The publishing magnate fell off a balcony last year after a fight with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and swore that he would change his life. He had too many enemies who wished him harm and he realized that he needed a transformation. So, he got rid of the sword necklace and started to make amends for all the wrong that he had done.

One of the most despicable things that he did was to blow up the Spectra building. He wanted the lot to build a skyscraper and almost blew up Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in the process. The plans for “Sky” were put on hold after he promised to rebuild Spectra Fashions but he never did. Recently, he even said that he would donate the project to charity but nothing ever came of it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that it seems as if Bill has finally made up his mind. The media mogul will surprise Justin with his announcement. It appears as if Bill has done some introspection and has decided what he wants to do concerning the building, per She Knows Soaps.

Since Justin is surprised by the news, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers seem to suggest that Bill may be returning to his old ways. B&B fans know that he is licking his wounds after Katie Logan (Heather Tom) rejected his offer of marriage. Dollar Bill may be filling the void by throwing himself into his work. “Sky” has been on the cards for a long time and he may finally have the courage to complete his dream building.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that Bill will also receive Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) full attention. Katie wants her to try and seduce him as a test to see whether she can trust the man who professes he still loves her.

