‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, May 13: Thomas Tells Douglas That ‘Mommy Hope’ Loves Him

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 13 states that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were in a passionate embrace. Wyatt mentioned that things could get out of hand very quickly and he would rather do the right thing. They talked about their past relationship and Wyatt said that she had set the bar for him. Flo was the only woman who had ever been completely honest with him. He invited Flo for dinner and she accepted, per Soap Central. Flo received a call from her mother who asked her to come by Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) house. Wyatt and Flo kissed again before she left.

At Forrester Creations, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) asked his wife to tell him that they were not finished. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) chirped that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) could have a great future with him and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). He opined that he and Douglas would be devoted to Hope and that her future was not with Liam, per She Knows Soaps. Hope said that she was committed to Liam but also said that Thomas was just a father looking out for his son.

Later, when Hope and Liam were alone, he told his wife that he wanted them to move from the Logan estate. He was uncomfortable living on the same property as Thomas because he was taking advantage of her. Liam said that Thomas was using Douglas to manipulate her.

Wyatt and Flo discuss their past and their future. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/j8nF7XnGYQ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rOYusddPfw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 13, 2019

In Brooke’s home, Douglas and Thomas played checkers. Thomas told Douglas that “Mommy Hope” loves him. He encouraged his son to make Hope a paper hat.

At Quinn’s place, she told her husband that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had moved out of the beach house. She felt that there was a better match for her son. She then talked about her friendship with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Quinn said that she owed a lot to her old friend and things were very quiet in their house. Eric Forrester (John McCook) assumed that his wife wanted to invite Shauna and Flo to live with them. He told her that it was her home and that he was happy to have them.

When Shauna arrived, Quinn took her for a tour of the mansion. Shauna was impressed. Eric and Quinn then asked her if she and Flo would like to move in. Shauna was surprised by the offer but Quinn explained that she wanted to show her gratitude for everything she had done for her in the past. Shauna thanked them for the offer and accepted.

