Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She Felt When She Discovered Tristan Thompson Had Cheated With Jordyn Woods

The star opened up in a new preview clip of 'Revenge Body.'

Khloe Kardashian revealed what it felt like to find out that her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has gone through two very public cheating scandals during her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, and in a new preview clip for the upcoming season of her show, Revenge Body, she opened up about her feelings in regards to her baby father being unfaithful.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe spoke to two contestants whose partners had cheated on them, explaining that she could relate to their experiences. When chatting to one of them, whose engagement broke off after their partner was with someone else, the 34-year-old said: “The wind is knocked out of you.”

Khloe herself knows quite a bit about trying to make a relationship with a cheater work after she decided to stick with Tristan even though he was caught cheating just days before the birth of their baby, True Thompson, baby in April last year. The whole drama played out on KUWTK, including the awkward moment in which the basketball player joins Khloe in hospital and the whole KarJenner clan is there, fuming at him.

In fact, it was her older sister Kim who struggled the most when trying to reconnect with Tristan after Khloe decided she would try and make their relationship work for the sake of the family. Yet when things seemed to be going fine for the couple, it emerged in early February this year that Tristan had been spotted kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best pal and a close pal of the family, as per Us Magazine.

Jordyn was immediately cut off from the family’s inner circle, with Kylie even asking her to pack her stuff and leave her guest house, where she had been living for the past few months. At one point, Khloe even publicly blamed her for the fact that her family fell apart during a Twitter rant, but later apologized for putting all the blame on Jordyn. Fans will be able to see the whole drama unfold before the cameras during the current season of KUWTK, which airs on Sundays on E!.

However, it seems like Khloe is in a much better place now, or at least according to her older sister Kourtney, who said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that “she’s really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is,” as per Hollywood Life.

“That’s the best she can do. And she’s the best mother to her daughter, and that’s where all her energy is going,” Kourt added.