Kelly Rowland Reveals She Is ‘Itching’ To Have Another Child

Kelly Rowland has recently revealed that she is eager to have another child, according to an interview she did with Australia’s TV Week magazine.

Music News report that she wants to give her son a younger sibling.

“I am itching to have another child,” the “Down For Whatever” hitmaker exposed.

In 2014, she had her first child, her son, Titan. The father is her husband Tim Witherspoon, who she married that same year. She reveals that she wants her children to have a “normal” upbringing by having them grow up away from the entertainment spotlight.

“It’s really important to me. Kids don’t ask to be born into their parents’ dreams.”

“Of course you want them to be proud of you, but you want them to know you were there and you were present,” she continued.

If anyone knows about being thrown into the entertainment industry at a young age, it’s Kelly Rowland. In the late 1990s, she hit it big time in the hugely successful R&B girl group, Destiny’s Child.

Last week, Rowland celebrated five years of marriage to her husband via Instagram where she uploaded a video of them driving in a car.

“I’ll Cherish This Day (point intended) 5 Years down…… HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TIMOTHY JON! I [LOVE] YOU!!” she captioned the clip.

Recently, it was announced that Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles was planning his own Destiny’s Child musical, which The Inquisitr announced. His plan is for it to debut in their hometown, Houston, Texas, and then take it on a world tour.

Destiny’s Child released four studio albums and enjoyed a lot of success. They had been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards and won three. “Say My Name” won the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2001, while the following year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Survivor.”

When it came down to the embarking on her own solo career, Rowland made it known she can shine all by herself too. Kelly’s debut album, Simply Deep, topped the U.K. album charts and has achieved two No. 1 singles and a total of nine top 10 singles there. Kelly’s three follow-up albums, Ms. Kelly, Here I Am and Talk A Good Game all entered the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. Her latest single, “Crown” was released earlier this year in February. Her previous release, “Kelly” has been streamed over 5.3 million times on Spotify. On the app, she currently has over 2.6 million monthly listeners.

Since 2017, Rowland has been a judge on The Voice in Australia. Previously, she was a judge on The X Factor in both the U.K and the U.S.

Last week, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, which Rowland features on.