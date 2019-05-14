Ariel Winter Goes Braless Underneath Gray Top As She Steps Out In L.A.

Ariel Winter decided to show off her new look while running errands in Los Angeles on Sunday in a casual ensemble.

Proving that less is more, the Modern Family star, who recently went through a drastic hair makeover, took to the streets of L.A. in a comfy-looking outfit — and she even decided to skip the bra for some extra Sunday comfort. According to Hollywood Life, she was spotted stepping out in a baggy gray t-shirt, which clearly showed that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath. She completed the look with some skin-tight black leggings, as well as a pair of slip-on Vans sneakers, and decided to swap the contact lenses for her clear, square-shaped eyeglasses.

Ariel is already known for her casual ensembles and she’s often pictured hitting the streets of Los Angeles in outfits that are equal parts comfy and flattering. But what was different about this latest outing was that the actress rocked her new red hair in public, as she wore her newly-dyed tresses down in a straight style with a center part.

She revealed the new look to her almost four million Instagram followers just recently with a couple of sexy new photos that showed her wearing a revealing black top with a plunging neckline and a pair of skinny jeans. She clearly got her inspiration from her namesake, Disney’s Ariel, as she quoted a lyric from the popular Little Mermaid movie in her picture caption.

The 21-year-old also tagged the hair salon where she got her hair makeover at, the Nine Zero One Salon in L.A., where other celebs have headed to when they need a little beauty boost. According to their Instagram page, they were responsible for Emma Roberts’ blonde hair transformation, as well as Julianne Hough’s famous platinum bob.

However, it’s not just the new hairstyle that catches the eye when it comes to Ariel. She has recently showcased a much slimmer figure, which had fans wondering what exactly had happened. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some online trolls even accused her of resorting to plastic surgery to achieve her current looks, while others suggested that a drug addiction was behind her sudden weight loss.

During a live Instagram session with her fans, Ariel explained that none of the rumors were true, and that the drastic change was actually due to a switch in medication. According to her, the antidepressants she was previously on stopped her from being able to loose weight. Now that she has been prescribed new meds, she managed to shed a few pounds rather quickly.