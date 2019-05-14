Emily Ratajkowski Poses Fully Nude In Racy New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to racy social media photos, but this time she really took it to a whole other level.

The model shared a sexy new snapshot on her official Instagram page, and she left very little to the imagination by posing nude and covering her chest with her arms. Emrata looked straight at the camera with a rather sensual gaze in the black and white picture, which was shot by iconic fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh.

As she posed naked for the Kerastese photo shoot, her hair was appropriately on point, as she wore it in a voluminous style with slight waves and a side part. While bringing her arms up to touch her brunette locks, she also managed to cover her busty attributes. The 27-year-old appeared to be wearing very little makeup, but she definitely put on her world-famous pout for the cameras.

The photo was such a hit among her nearly 23 million Instagram followers that it racked up over 340,000 likes and almost 900 comments in just a few hours. “So pretty,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Such a babe.” Another online user echoed the thoughts of the many who flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis by simply labeling her a “Pure beauty.”

The Gone Girl star had previously posted a photo from the very same Kerastese photo shoot, but donning a completely different look. As reported by The Inquisitr, she sported black leggings and a tiny crop top that allowed her to flaunt her toned stomach while striking a sexy pose and holding onto an iron pole that sat above her head. Emily also rocked a totally different hairstyle, consisting of long curls and a fringe, which also contrasted with her usual mid-length sleek look. She also appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, the California native recently introduced her new puppy to her social media followers. She posted a photo of herself, husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and the adorable pooch laying in between them, alongside the caption, “Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy)” — in reference to Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and Amy Schumer, who all welcomed their babies last week — “but we got a new special guy ourselves. It’s a boy! Meet Colombo.”

Her cute four-legged pal is already Insta-famous, with celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Helena Christensen leaving their stamp of approval on the comment section. Her fans were also super excited about the new canine addition, with one online user writing, “Beautiful family,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.