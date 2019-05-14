Camille Kostek Shows Off The Very Revealing Bikini She’s Rocking As ‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Of The Year

Camille Kostek got a hand from fans in becoming the Sports Illustrated swimsuit Rookie of the Year, and now the model is giving them a glimpse of the very revealing bikini she’s rocking for the honor.

The model and girlfriend of football great Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram on Monday to share a revealing picture from her recent Sports Illustrated shoot, showing her in a very skimpy bikini as she sat on the beach, the sand covering her well-toned body. Kostek had called on fans to help vote for her in the competition, and she was able to take home the crown.

As People magazine noted, Kostek will now be featured on one of the magazine’s three covers for the annual swimsuit issue, along with Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan.

After learning of the honor, Kostek said she was speechless.

“I’m one to be the biggest blabber mouths ever and this is one that’s left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before,” Kostek said on Good Morning America last week, via People.

The win marks a meteoric rise for Camille Kostek. As Sports Illustrated noted, she first made her mark as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, and was picked by the magazine for its first-ever Instagram-based model search last year. Kostek was one of five picked to be featured in an SI Swimsuit photo shoot, traveling to Belize to take in the sun and be featured in some revealing shots.

The 26-year-old has steadily grown her stature from there, attracting more than half a million followers on Instagram and becoming a fixture of celebrity news sites. Many fans seem to love that Camille rocks a curvier physique and is proud of her body, even if it doesn’t match the rail-thin looks of other models. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Kostek said that she grew up as a dancer and always looked up to other dancers.

Loading...

“I remembered loving looking at JLo because she had a set of hips. And I think that’s what so cool about this day in age is that you do have that reach. Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration,” she said. “That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear.”

Fans who want to check out all of Camille Kostek’s bikini-clad looks will be able to pick up the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which hits newsstands in May this year instead of February.