‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Episode 6 Trailer Shows The Destruction At King’s Landing

As Daenerys' army cheers, Tyrion Lannister looks nervous.

It’s hard to believe but there is only one episode remaining of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The epic fantasy series is set to conclude on Sunday night and already fans are wondering at how it will all end.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

For those looking forward to the Episode 6 trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8, there appears to be very little detail in the 37-second clip. In fact, most of the trailer is made up of text or the end title stating when the Season 8 episode will air. However, within the few short seconds of new footage, there is information to be gleaned. And, as Gamespot points out, it looks likely that HBO will give viewers a dramatic ending.

The Season 8 finale trailer for Game of Thrones opens with two people walking through the debris of King’s Landing. It looks likely that this is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her Hand, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

The next second of footage shows Tyrion, alone, and still in the rubble. He looks upwards, and the next shot shows a decimated Red Keep. In the previous episode of Game of Thrones, Tyrion had helped his brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), to escape in order to not only ring the bell of surrender within King’s Landing, but to try and negotiate with their sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), who was currently considered the ruler of the seven kingdoms. Tyrion will likely be looking for his siblings as he walks through the remains of the city and nervously searches.

Helen Sloan / HBO

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is also shown to still be within the city in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones. She was previously seen riding off on a white horse at the end of Episode 5. In the new trailer for Episode 6, Arya is seen among the unsullied as the group appears to be gathering outside of King’s Landing once more.

The trailer for the Season 8 finale closes with Daenerys walking through her army and toward King’s Landing, which is still burning. The Dothraki also feature in the clip as they appear to cheer on their leader.

As Variety points out, the trailer for the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones is missing some key players, most notably Jon Snow (Kit Harington), as well as details of what is happening in the North. However, it seems likely, considering that this is the final episode ever for Game of Thrones, that these characters will get a final look in when the epic fantasy series returns on Sunday night.

You can view the last trailer for Game of Thrones below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.