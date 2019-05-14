Tiger Woods Faces Wrongful Death Suit From Family Of Man Killed In Crash After Drinking At Tiger’s Restaurant

Tiger Woods is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a bartender at the golfer’s restaurant, who died in a crash after becoming intoxicated following his shift.

Nicholas Immesberger was killed in December after crashing his car hours after his shift at Woods’ Florida restaurant ended. As the USA Today reported, Immesberger was found to have had an estimated blood alcohol concentration of 0.27, which is more than three times the legal limit in the state of Florida. The 24-year-old’s family has now filed a lawsuit claiming that he was over-served for three hours after his shift at The Woods ended, and Tiger is named specifically in the suit.

Though Tiger himself was not at the restaurant on the day in question, the lawsuit claims that the golfer “knew, or reasonably should have known, that Immesberger was habitually addicted to the use of any or all alcoholic beverages, and/or was a habitual drunkard.” It added that restaurant employees knew that the 24-year-old had attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting prior to the night in question and was attempting to treat his alcoholism, but was still served alcohol both during and after his shift.

As the report noted, Immesberger had a history of alcohol abuse and Woods, as the owner of the restaurant, could face civil liability for the bartender’s death. Erica Herman, Tiger’s girlfriend and the general manager of the restaurant, was also named in the suit, Bleacher Report noted. It claimed that Woods and Herman both knew Immesberger personally so were well aware of his problems with alcohol.

The lawsuit seeks "in excess of" $15,000. https://t.co/fNEl4SkMf6 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 14, 2019

The lawsuit came as Tiger Woods was preparing to play in the PGA Championship, one of golf’s major events. Woods is coming off a win at The Masters and is seeking to become just the third golfer in the last 50 years to win the first two majors of the year — a feat he also accomplished in 2002, PGATour.com editor Sean Martin noted on Twitter.

Tiger Woods was scheduled to take part in a press event early on Tuesday in the lead-up to the PGA Championship. It was not clear if the golfer would be addressing the lawsuit, but has remained quiet so far. A number of news outlets including CNN and USA Today sought comment from Woods about the civil suit he is facing, but a representative for the golfer did not respond.

