Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Asks Lola A Big Question

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle asks Lola a big question, but not that big question.

Lola (Sasha Calle) claims she’s tired and needs to sleep at home, according to SheKnows Soaps. It is not too romantic to have sleepovers at the Abbott Mansion with Kyle (Michael Mealor) what with his dad, Jack (Peter Bergman), his cousin Abby (Melissa Ordway), his aunt Traci (Beth Maitland), and his grandma Dina (Marla Adams) living there too. In fact, it must be downright crowded there and somewhat challenging to get some alone time.

Because he realizes the situation is awkward and not so great for their relationship, which they’ve recently taken to the next level, Kyle brings up finding a place of their own together. Obviously, that’s a big step for Lola, who has taken everything slowly so far with Kyle. Plus, Kyle may find himself in a situation like Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Tessa refused to live somewhere she cannot afford to pay her half of the rent, so she and Mariah are in a cramped apartment. While Mariah does okay that way, Kyle has lived in the lap of luxury his whole life, so moving into a less desirable place might be a difficult adjustment for him to make even though he loves Lola.

Lola certainly is not over the differences in their financial status even though she’s a chef at Society now, and must make more than she used to when she ran her food truck. She brings it up often, and it seems to bother Lola that Kyle has significantly more money than she has now and than she ever had growing up. From the extravagant purse Christmas gift debacle to the second-hand watch she bought him after he’d recently bought his own beautiful watch, money has been a point of contention and even caused a breakup before New Year’s Eve.

When Kyle was still with Summer (Hunter King), Nick (Joshua Morrow) offered to build them a house, but if the divorce goes through, then work on that home will likely stop, and Kyle and Lola wouldn’t live there anyway. Even if Lola does not agree to move in with Kyle, he certainly should consider getting a place of his own even if she won’t live there full time. With Dina’s health worsening, the Abbotts may have to bring in help full time, and Kyle could use his own space.