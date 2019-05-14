New Season Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Air Date And Trailer Revealed

For 10 years, audiences have watched the girls of Teen Mom OG share their stories. Now, the show has a release date for its new season. On Monday night, after the season finale of Teen Mom 2 aired, the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account shared the brand new trailer for the show.

“Love. Strength. Hope. Family. A journey 10 YEARS in the making. Celebrate when #TeenMomOG returns Monday, June 10th on @MTV!” the tweet said.

The trailer takes a trip down memory lane, showing the girls in the early years when their children were just newborns. However, it also shows fans what to expect this season on the show.

“You have to be strong to be on this show for this long,” Amber Portwood says in the clip. Over the years, Amber has shared a lot of her ups and downs, including her stint in prison. The show went on hiatus after Amber’s incarceration, but after her release, it was revived. Since then, fans have watched her grow.

“I’m sick and tired of every season being depressed,” Amber says. The scene then cuts to showing her happy and smiling with boyfriend Andrew. Andrew and Amber recently celebrated their son’s first birthday, and from the trailer, it looks like fans will be able to see more of baby James.

Fans will also be introduced to Catelynn and Tyler’s new daughter, Vaeda. In the trailer, big sister Novalee, who was born on New Year’s Day in 2015, is shown excitedly talking to her mom’s tummy, asking the baby to “come out now.”

Maci Bookout will also return for the new season.

“The anger is still there, it’s not about me, it’s about Bentley,” Maci says as she looks at her phone and a news story about her son’s dad, Ryan Edwards.

Earlier this year, Ryan was arrested and spent some time in jail. He was released last month and he and his wife, Mackenzie, have stayed relatively quiet on social media. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie has stated that she and Ryan have filmed for the new season. Aside from the picture of Ryan in the article on Maci’s phone, the two do not appear in the trailer, but that does not mean they won’t appear.

Cheyenne Floyd is also in the trailer, along with the father of her daughter, Cory Wharton. Noticeably absent from the trailer is Bristol Palin, who said she would not be coming back to the show for another season.

Fans can get ready for a new season of Teen Mom OG, which premieres on June 10 on MTV.