Olivia Culpo Leaves Little To The Imagination While Wearing A String Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Olivia Culpo is showing off her insane body and teasing her fans that she’s just getting started.

In her latest Instagram post, the model shared two photos from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot. The first photo in the slideshow shows Culpo soaking wet with a white bikini on. The bikini top is see-through as Culpo poses for the camera while holding both sides of the bikini bottom. The model’s toned abs are on full display in the photo, which was taken by photographer Josephine Clough according to Culpo’s tag. In the second photo, Culpo is in a push-up position as she gazes at the camera. This time, she is rocking an emerald green bikini. The photos were shared with Culpo’s 3.9 million followers and the posts received more than 50,000 likes. The post also received more than 400 comments from the actress’ followers.

“Keep posting these beautiful photos..” one follower demanded.

“Gym motivation,” another chimed.

Based on Culpo’s geotag, the photo shoot was set in Kangaroo Island, Australia. Sports Illustrated announced in October 2018 that the former Miss Universe would be gracing the publication’s annual swimsuit issue for the second time. Culpo’s rookie issue in 2017, titled In Her Own Words, showed the model wearing nothing but paint as a way to take ownership of the insecurities she felt stifled her before the shoot. This will reportedly be Culpo’s first time rocking bikini looks for the magazine, which she admitted she was nervous about. SI reports that Culpo shared with People in January 2018 that she enlisted the help of swimsuit vet Hannah Ferguson for her first rookie shoot and it gave her the confidence to do a second.

“I asked Hannah what I should do. She said, ‘practice in the mirror, practice all of your poses, have 10 poses ready, know your angles,’ and I did exactly that and it helped,” Olivia shared with People.

“I actually did a test shoot on my iPhone with someone that I work with. We looked insane. We were on the beach with the iPhone doing a test shoot. People were just staring at us.”

The influencer will be joined by models Danielle Herrington, Lindsey Vonn, and Kate Bock for the publication’s annual spread. The Inquisitr previously shared that model-turned-mogul Tyra Banks will appear on the issue’s cover, which will be her first swimsuit cover since retiring from modeling in the mid-2000s. Model Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan will also grace the cover the outlet’s annual swimsuit edition.