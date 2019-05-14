Episode 2 ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Embraces Her First Dates

Next up for Hannah Brown and her remaining guys on The Bachelorette is Episode 2, spoilers tease that this one will follow a fairly typical format, but teasers have not emerged in full quite yet. More information will become available over the coming days, but in the meantime, there are plenty of juicy tidbits to chew on based on information that came out during filming.

Show creator Mike Fleiss shared quite a few photos of Hannah as filming took place this spring. The Bachelorette spoilers detail that the Episode 2 dates took place in mid-March and it is expected that three or four men will be eliminated at the second rose ceremony.

Based on a Twitter post from Fleiss on March 18, Hannah’s first group date took place at a theater in Los Angeles. It seems that this is the Belasco Theatre, and the Bach and Bachette Fan Forums details some Bachelorette spoilers that were shared via Instagram Stories at the time by the Instagram page @bachelor.spoilers.

It sounds like this group date was a pageant of sorts where the guys had to show their best asset, show off a talent, and make a speech. The Bachelorette spoilers tease that the group of men included Jed Wyatt, Luke Parker, Luke Stone, John Paul Jones, Jonathan Saunders, Mike Johnson, Grant Eckel, and Dylan Barbour.

The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that Luke won the competition, and at that point, he told Hannah he was already falling in love with her. It seems that Jed’s talent portion was especially popular, as he wrote a song and had everybody swooning. Parker may have technically won the competition, but the buzz is that Wyatt got the group date rose.

The judges for this show were Alaska of Rupaul’s Drag Race and Jay Alexander of America’s Next Top Model.

Fleiss’ Twitter page teased that Hannah got to take a helicopter ride during these dates, and it seems likely that this was connected to her one-on-one. So far, it’s not known for certain which bachelor got this date.

Additional Bachelorette spoilers from Fleiss reveal that Brown’s second group date involved a roller derby. He posted a picture showing Hannah with suitor Joey Jones, and it looks like the two had a moment alone at some point of their skating adventure.

Gossip king Reality Steve tweeted out some Bachelorette spoilers about this roller derby date after it happened. As The Inquisitr detailed, it seems that the 10 bachelors on the date were split into two teams, one orange, and one green.

Unfortunately, contestant Dustin Kendrick was apparently injured and needed some attention from the medics. Reality Steve also shared via Twitter that the winning team got a trophy and a champagne bottle. The guys on that winning team in addition to Joey included Cam Ayala, Tyler Cameron, Matteo Valles, and Daron Blaylock.

Hannah’s second rose ceremony took place on March 21 and Fleiss once again posted a behind-the-scenes shot on Twitter. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that at this point of filming, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Gwozdz already had roses. That would seemingly mean that Tyler may have been on Hannah’s first one-on-one, or perhaps he got the second group date rose somehow.

The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve with an episode-by-episode-breakdown have not come out yet. However, the Bach and Bachette Fan Forums think they’ve pinned down the men eliminated at this second rose ceremony.

It would seem that Luke Stone, Matt Spraggins, and Connor Jenkins may be the men sent home at this stage. If another contestant is eliminated during this episode, it might be Jonathon Saunders as he seems to go home in Episode 3 if not Episode 2.

Does Hannah Brown find lasting love this season on The Bachelorette? Spoilers tease that it’s going to be a fantastic season and fans can’t wait to see these first dates play out during Episode 2 airing on Monday, May 20.