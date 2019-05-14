Kendall Jenner Is Braless Again, And She’s Doing It In Leather

Another day, another braless look. The Queen of “free the nipple” movement, Kendall Jenner, is back in the news. On May 13, The Daily Mail reported that the supermodel attended the NBC Upfronts event in New York City. The 23-year-old joined Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian at the event and all three sisters were braless.

Kendall’s look came as a stylish leather number. Paneled and hazelnut-brown, Kendall’s dress featured white stitching and a cheeky thigh-high slit. It also came strapless. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s legs, chest, and shoulders were on show, one thing seemed notably absent. Kendall didn’t appear to be wearing a bra.

Foregoing a bra is Kendall’s domain. The Victoria’s Secret model has done it enough times for Allure to collate 11 times Kendall “freed the nipple.” With frequent Calabasas outings in braless tanks and see-through shirts, the older sister to Kylie Jenner finds herself as an unofficial spokesperson for the movement. When it comes to being an official spokesperson, however, Kendall more than has her hands full. This year alone sees the model fronting Adidas, Calvin Klein, Tiffany & CO., plus Proactiv and oral care brand, Moon. Kendall has also been the face of La Perla and Estée Lauder.

Braless looks may make headlines for Kendall, but the willowy-limbed brunette has other things going on in her life. Her relationship with NBA player, Ben Simmons, continues to front newspapers. The Daily Mail‘s report mentioned the basketball player’s fans “[begging]” him to “dump” Kendall. It would appear that Simmons’ shaky performance on the court has fans blaming his beautiful girlfriend.

Kendall isn’t the first among her sisters to date a basketball player. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian split from her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson following a scandal with model Jordyn Woods. Khloe had previously dated James Harden. Before him, she was married to Lamar Odom. Both were basketball players.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Kendall has proven a headline maker for her glittering 2019 Met Gala appearance. Her feather-adorned Versace dress was easily one of the most talked-about looks of the night. It also came as a twinning number – while Kendall donned her floor-length gown in orange, her sister Kylie opted for a similar finish in purple. The annual fashion event was also attended by Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West made their usual power couple appearance.

Kendall has 135 million Instagram followers. As one of the highest-profile models in the world and a core member of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this girl is followed wherever she goes. Regardless of her fame, however, Kendall seems comfortable braless. Today is proof.