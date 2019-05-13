Teresa Giudice’s Friendship With Danielle Staub Is Reportedly Causing Issues With ‘RHONJ’ Cast Amid Season 10

Teresa Giudice got into a fight during a recent event while defending the 'friend.'

Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub’s friendship is reportedly driving a wedge between the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast as the ladies film the upcoming 10th season of the show.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on May 12, an insider said that Giudice recently confronted her friend, Staub, about the things their co-stars were saying about her and made it clear that there weren’t many who were impressed with Staub.

According to the report, drama recently went down at a fashion show hosted by Melissa Gorga, Giudice’s sister-in-law, weeks ago and during the event, Giudice reportedly threw a glass of wine at someone while defending Staub to her co-stars, including Jennifer Aydin.

“Teresa feels like Danielle really needs to be defended which is why things got so heated at the Envy Fashion Show,” the source said.

“It’s a huge premise of drama this season — The tension with Danielle.”

While Giudice has had her own issues with Staub in the past, she doesn’t believe her co-stars should be giving Staub a hard time during the show’s 10th season. So, rather than allow the bashing to continue, Giudice has kept Staub in the loop about their co-stars’ attacks and told her absolutely everything, even the harshest of things her co-stars have said.

“Teresa felt like she should tell her everything. They say some pretty harsh things about her and the only one who really likes her is Teresa. A lot of them have even unfollowed her on social media. Danielle’s feelings are pretty hurt as Danielle is a sensitive girl,” the insider explained.

As Giudice continues to enjoy her friendship with Staub, the other women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast reportedly believe Staub is nothing more than a trouble maker who is supposedly “brainwashing” Giudice. They also reportedly believe Staub, who is acting just as a part-time housewife amid Season 10, should not be seen with the rest of the cast nearly as much as she has been over the past several weeks of production.

“It’s really driven a giant wedge in the cast, however, it’s making for great TV for the upcoming season,” the insider said.

To see more of Giudice, Staub, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year. No word yet on when the premiere date will be set.