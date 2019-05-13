NeNe Leakes Announces That Husband Gregg Is Cancer-Free After Completing Chemotherapy Last Month

NeNe Leakes shared exciting news to her fans in her latest Instagram update.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted on Monday to her 3.1 million followers an update on her husband Gregg’s health. The Atlanta businessman was diagnosed last year with Stage 3 colon cancer and many RHOA fans watched as the disease affected both he and NeNe. However, the former Glee star said that after six months of chemotherapy, Gregg’s pet scan showed that he was cancer free. The reality star also joked that she would be giving her husband a “black eye” due to all of the stress placed on her as her husband’s sole caretaker. The photo received more than 300,000 likes and 25,000 comments from NeNe’s fans.

“HALLELUJAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY GOD IS A AWESOME GOD! CONGRATULATIONS FAM,” one follower wrote.

“So glad to hear this!!! Go God! Go Gregg,” Sherri Shepard wrote.

Since Gregg’s diagnosis, NeNe has been open about how his disease has affected her personally. The Inquisitr previously shared that at one point, the television personality was considering separating from her husband for the second time. She revealed on RHOA that Gregg was being verbally abusive towards her and was taking her care for granted. However, NeNe set the record straight on her Instagram page and claimed she was never planning to leave Gregg. The actress also said that the two were expecting good news back in March.

“Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews,” NeNe said.

“I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a caretaker is something I’ve never done and I have truly done the best I know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way. You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers a**! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks.”

People shared that Gregg also apologized for his behavior back in January. In a caption under a photo he posted of NeNe, Gregg insisted that his wife wasn’t to blame for diagnosis and he felt bad for the pain he caused her. He then revealed that battling cancer has changed him and the way he speaks to his wife. However, the two were on seemingly good terms at the RHOA reunion last month.

NeNe and Gregg were married in 1997 and have two children together- Bryson and Brentt. The couple separated in 2010, then divorced the following year — only to remarry in June 2013 at a ceremony that was filmed for her spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.