Lisa Rinna Reportedly Suggests Lisa Vanderpump Will Be In Breach Of Contract If She Skips ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump may not attend the reunion.

Lisa Rinna is responding to reports of Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump being absent from the upcoming filming of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion taping.

On Monday, May 13, Rinna responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested that while she and her co-stars are required to film the reunion specials after each season, Vanderpump was likely receiving special treatment and not required to attend.

“The reunion is part of the job description. If you don’t go don’t you get fired?” Rinna tweeted, according to a report shared by Us Weekly. “That is the precedent that has been set from what I have seen. So I’m sure all will be there.”

“No one is special we all sign contracts that you have to abide by. It’s a contract it’s binding. You are in breach if you go against it,” she added in another tweet.

As Us Weekly revealed, they talked to Vanderpump in March of this year and, at the time, Vanderpump suggested she had not yet decided whether or not she would be present when her co-stars reassemble to film the reunion. Instead, she told the magazine her life was full and noted that she couldn’t “deal with the minutia.”

As for Grammer, she said she was planning to “pass” on filming the reunion in a series of tweets shared at the end of last week. She also said that because she wasn’t going to be paid, or given a bonus like the other ladies, she saw no point in exposing herself to the drama.

Rinna shared a number of tweets with her fans and followers on Monday in regard to Vanderpump’s ongoing issues with the cast but said that she isn’t hoping to see Vanderpump get fired. Instead, she simply wants her co-star to step up and get back to filming with the rest of the group as they prepare for the reunion and the new season in the coming months.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recall, Vanderpump became estranged from the cast of the show last fall after she was accused of leaking a story to Radar Online that suggested her co-star, Dorit Kemsley, of abandoning her dog Lucy, who she adopted from Vanderpump’s dog rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.