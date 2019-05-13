Jenelle Evans Says She Is ‘Not Considering Divorce’ From Husband Unless He Won’t Go To Marriage Counseling

Last week, Jenelle Evans was let go from MTV and will no longer film for Teen Mom 2. This came after her husband killed her French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, Jenelle revealed that divorce was “in thoughts,” but now she is speaking out to Us Weekly about her marriage and revealed that she and David are going to get marriage counseling and that she is “not considering divorce” just yet.

“My relationship with David now is still in a healing process, of course. We are going to start going to marriage counseling because he feels as if we both need it. I completely agree. Not considering divorce unless he refuses counseling with me.”

After the dog incident, Jenelle reportedly left the home that she shares with David for a few days. However, by the time she was let go by MTV, she and David were mending their relationship. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly about being let go from Teen Mom 2 and revealed that her husband was urging her to “stay positive.”

“David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive.”

On Monday, it was revealed that Jenelle’s youngest son had been removed from her care. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom of three released a statement after the news broke and revealed that she is “fighting” to get her son back.

Jenelle also revealed that her husband’s daughter is still living at home with them. She revealed to Us Weekly that David has full custody of his daughter and also that he homeschools her.

Loading...

Jenelle Evans was introduced to viewers on Season 2 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her oldest son’s father did not work out and her mother, Barbara, ended up with custody of her oldest son. She still has custody of him.

She then went on to star on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 along with Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska. For nearly a decade, she shared her story on the hit reality show which included two more children, one with her ex Nathan Griffith and one with her husband David.

The former reality show star went to New York City to film for the Teen Mom 2 reunion recently. It is unclear if footage of her will appear on the reunion special or if she will appear on the season finale episode of Teen Mom 2 which airs Monday night on MTV.