Julia Rose Goes Fully Topless, Instagram Rates Her An ’11’

Prompting a “1-10” rating mostly generates figures within those parameters. Julia Rose has asked Instagram to rate her look, but she appears to have outdone herself. The model’s May 13 update has the platform rating her an “11,” and the number doesn’t just come from one fan.

Julia is topless in today’s post; the snap is sun-drenched, poolside, and full-frontal. Rose is wearing nothing but a pair of red bikini briefs. She’s soaking up the rays with her curves on display, although carefully-placed hands are covering this model’s modesty. While Julia’s eyes are closed, her signature tongue is out. A quick scroll through Julia’s feed more than clarifies things; sticking her tongue out is this girl’s trademark.

A brave caption from Julia has asked Instagram to rank her “shirt.” Given that she isn’t wearing one, it would appear that Rose comes complete with a good sense of humor. While some fans refused to give a rating as no shirt was being worn, others were happier to oblige. One fan left “11” with heart emojis. Another left the same number, with seemingly nothing else to add. A third couldn’t quite manage the spelling, but their comment reflected the same 11. Other ratings went above 1 million.

Julia has 1.2 million Instagram followers, and today’s post isn’t the first headline-maker from Rose, though. Earlier this year, Bar Stool Sports suggested five ways to “help her out”; Julia had posted a topless video of herself driving. Given that Julia’s Instagram has featured many topless shots since, it would appear that the suggestion was either never received or ignored.

There is, admittedly, an eye-catching and engaging feel to Julia’s snaps. There’s also a touch of attitude. Alongside her trademark tongue, use of the middle finger is somewhat prominent from Rose. Mostly, however, such instances seem celebratory rather than accusative.

Julia’s Instagram mostly features the model solo, but joint appearances do make their way in. A post (seen above) with fellow model Valentina Fradegrada proved particularly popular. The girls wore underboob-flashing bikinis in matching styles, although their blue-and-yellow coloring provided some contrast. With both girls sticking their tongues out and mirroring each other, the snap had a decidedly twinning feel. It likely also proved popular given that the caption suggested the girls to be “in love.”

Loading...

For today, Instagram seems to be the one in love. The platform also seems to prefer Julia without a shirt. One fan stated that “shirtless is better.”

Julia is followed by fellow models Hannah Palmer and French twin, Mathilde Tantot. Her friend, Valentina, also follows her.