Ashley James Posts Steamy Body-Positive Image In Bathtub

Reality star Ashley James shared a nude photo of herself in a bathtub on Instagram that grabbed a lot of attention from her followers. But the star said it was for a good cause — self care.

The U.K. Celebrity Big Brother star said she had been busy with traveling and, as a result, did not have as much time for exercise. She admitted that a lack of working out had left her a “little less toned” than she usually is. However, that did not have her feeling bad. In fact, the star said that the past few months have been the best of her life.

She went on to say that even though her body might not look as good as it has in the past, it was important to be positive.

“Does anyone around me notice the difference? Probably not. Is it absolutely normal for people to have rolls? Abso-bloody-lutely,” she said.

She went on to say that it is sometimes normal to have low days every so often, but those days should never take over our lives and attitudes.

“Self-love is a journey,” the star said, adding that loving oneself all of the time is impossible.

“I just want to remind you (as much as myself), not to let your perception of your body prevent you from living your life and having fun. We’re all going to look back in a few years and wish we were grateful for the body we had now. We’re all worthy of love, fun, and desire HOWEVER we look for whatever reason,” the star posted.

James, 31, also said that it can be easy to let self-loathing take over, but she encouraged her followers to remind themselves that they are beautiful and worthy. She also advised them to avoid letting negative perceptions take away their confidence, stressing the fact that insecurities can often bring about negative energy.

Many of James’ followers thanked her for the words of wisdom and reassured her that she looked fantastic.

A scroll through the star’s Instagram feed shows she has been enjoying time in different cities throughout America, Canada, and Sweden. She admitted that she was looking forward to getting back to her normal eating and exercise routine after returning to London.

James, who is also half of the BitterSweet DJ’s, is an advocate for female empowerment and proudly boasts on her Instagram that she does not retouch any of her photos.