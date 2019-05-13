Ashley James Posts Steamy Body-Positive Image In Bathtub

Reality star Ashley James shared a nude photo of herself in a bathtub on Instagram that grabbed a lot of attention from her followers. But the star said it was for a good cause — self care.
The U.K. Celebrity Big Brother star said she had been busy with traveling and, as a result, did not have as much time for exercise. She admitted that a lack of working out had left her a “little less toned” than she usually is. However, that did not have her feeling bad. In fact, the star said that the past few months have been the best of her life.
She went on to say that even though her body might not look as good as it has in the past, it was important to be positive.
“Does anyone around me notice the difference? Probably not. Is it absolutely normal for people to have rolls? Abso-bloody-lutely,” she said.
She went on to say that it is sometimes normal to have low days every so often, but those days should never take over our lives and attitudes.
“Self-love is a journey,” the star said, adding that loving oneself all of the time is impossible.
“I just want to remind you (as much as myself), not to let your perception of your body prevent you from living your life and having fun. We’re all going to look back in a few years and wish we were grateful for the body we had now. We’re all worthy of love, fun, and desire HOWEVER we look for whatever reason,” the star posted.
Splish splash I was taking a bath. ???? A combination of travelling a lot and being injured has left me a lil less toned than I usually am, but am I less able of having fun? No. I've had the best few months of my life. Do I still feel desirable? Absolutely yes. Does anyone around me notice the difference? Probably not. Is it absolutely normal for people to have rolls? Abso-bloody-lutely. ❣️ The funny thing is, most people won't look at this and think anything negative about my body at all. I think it's why it's worth being mindful of the energy you put out when talking about insecurities. (Although you should ALWAYS talk to loved ones about this, they will always pick you up! I mean more don't feel the need to do it to strangers). Pointing out your perceived flaws about your appearance draws people's attention to things they wouldn't necessarily see or notice. But I just wanted to make the point that it's normal to beat yourself up or have low days some days. Self-love is a journey and no one loves themselves all the time. I've felt a bit out of sorts as I've been letting my natural hair grow out to get it healthy, and because the travelling has left me out of a routine with eating, exercise, my nails are grown out etc. It's easy to let self-loathing take over and project it onto the outside. Remind yourself you are beautiful and worthy, and don't let your own perceptions knock your confidence or make you settle for anything other than what you deserve. ❣️ I'm looking forward to getting back into a healthy routine with food and exercise, I just want to remind you (as much as myself), not to let your perception of your body prevent you from living your life and having fun. We're all going to look back in a few years and wish we were grateful for the body we had now. We're all worthy of love, fun, and desire HOWEVER we look for whatever reason. And also just a reminder that this same body can be in a different position and look toned. ????????♀️ Also, I really need to copy these bathroom interiors. Now that I'm leaving for the airport, I'll show you how amazing our hotel @haymarketbyscandic was on my stories. ???????? #selflove #stockholm #bathroomgoals
James, 31, also said that it can be easy to let self-loathing take over, but she encouraged her followers to remind themselves that they are beautiful and worthy. She also advised them to avoid letting negative perceptions take away their confidence, stressing the fact that insecurities can often bring about negative energy.
Many of James’ followers thanked her for the words of wisdom and reassured her that she looked fantastic.
A scroll through the star’s Instagram feed shows she has been enjoying time in different cities throughout America, Canada, and Sweden. She admitted that she was looking forward to getting back to her normal eating and exercise routine after returning to London.
James, who is also half of the BitterSweet DJ’s, is an advocate for female empowerment and proudly boasts on her Instagram that she does not retouch any of her photos.